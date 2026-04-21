Africa: AUC Chairperson Today Received the Letters of Credence of H.E. Ambassador Nasir Aminu, Permanent Representative of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

21 April 2026
African Union (Addis Ababa)

H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, today received the Letters of Credence of H.E. Ambassador Nasir Aminu, Permanent Representative of the Federal Republic of #Nigeria to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia & to the AU.

The Chairperson congratulated Ambassador Aminu on his appointment, noting that his prior engagement with the Union will further strengthen collaboration in advancing the AU's strategic priorities. He underscored Nigeria's indispensable leadership role in promoting regional integration, peace & security, & development across the continent, including through its active contributions within ECOWAS.

Ambassador Aminu expressed appreciation to the Chairperson for the warm reception & commended his leadership in advancing the Union's agenda. He reaffirmed Nigeria's commitment to the AU & to deepen collective efforts in support of continental peace, stability, & integration.

@NigeriaGov @NigeriaMFA @ymahmoudali

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