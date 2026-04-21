Cote d'Ivoire: BOA Côte d'Ivoire Sets May 6 Dividend Payment Date

BRVM said Bank of Africa Côte d'Ivoire (BOAC) will pay a dividend of 594.528 FCFA per share for the 2025 financial year, according to a market notice released on April 17.

The dividend will be paid on May 6, 2026. The record date is set for the same day, meaning shareholders on the register at that date will be eligible for the payout.

The stock will trade ex-dividend starting May 5, 2026. Investors who purchase shares from that date will not receive the dividend. Pending orders in the trading system on that date will be cancelled, in line with market rules.

The announcement was issued by the BRVM and confirms standard procedures for dividend distribution, including record date and ex-dividend adjustments.

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The notice also directs investors to BOA Capital Securities for additional information on the transaction.

Key Takeaways

The dividend announcement reflects the continued importance of income-generating stocks on the BRVM, where banks and telecom companies dominate investor portfolios. A payout of 594.528 FCFA per share positions Bank of Africa Côte d'Ivoire as a key yield stock in the regional market. Dividend flows are a major driver of returns for investors in West Africa, where capital gains can be more volatile due to lower liquidity and concentrated trading.

The ex-dividend date is critical for investors seeking to capture yield, as timing determines eligibility. The cancellation of pending orders highlights how market infrastructure enforces dividend adjustments and ensures orderly trading. For institutional investors, predictable dividend policies support portfolio income strategies, especially in a context where fixed income yields and equity returns compete for capital. More broadly, consistent dividend payments from listed banks reinforce confidence in the financial sector and signal balance sheet strength, which is closely watched in regional markets.