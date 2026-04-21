Nigeria: French Retailer Carrefour Enters Nigeria, Guinea in Franchise Deals

Carrefour said it will enter Nigeria and Guinea through franchise agreements with local partners, expanding its footprint in West Africa. The move is part of its Carrefour 2030 plan to grow across emerging markets.

The retailer has signed deals with Imperial Corporation Guinée and Hypercity. Its international unit, Carrefour Partenariat International, will oversee the rollout and conversion of existing stores.

The initial phase includes 11 outlets, with 7 in Guinea and 4 in Nigeria. Operations in Nigeria are expected to start in September. The agreement also includes plans to open 20 additional stores across both markets by 2028.

Carrefour said the expansion targets countries with strong demand for modern retail. Nigeria, with a population of more than 230 million, is seen as a key growth market, while Guinea offers room for development as formal retail remains limited.

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The company is increasing its presence in West Africa through partnerships. CFAO Retail already runs Carrefour franchise stores in Côte d'Ivoire and Senegal, while a separate agreement in Ghana is expected to launch operations in 2026.

Key Takeaways

Carrefour's entry into Nigeria and Guinea highlights the growing role of franchise models in expanding modern retail across Africa. Rather than deploying large amounts of capital directly, global retailers are partnering with local operators who understand supply chains, real estate and consumer behavior. This reduces execution risk and accelerates market entry.

West Africa remains underpenetrated in organized retail, with traditional markets still dominating consumer spending. As urban populations grow and incomes rise, demand for supermarkets and structured retail formats is increasing. Nigeria represents the largest opportunity due to its population size and consumption base, but it also presents challenges linked to logistics, currency volatility and infrastructure.

Guinea offers earlier-stage growth potential, where modern retail penetration is low. Carrefour's broader strategy aims to scale across multiple African markets while leveraging local partnerships, which could allow faster expansion compared to fully owned operations. For investors and operators, the shift toward franchise-led growth signals a more asset-light approach to capturing retail demand across the continent.