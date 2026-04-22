South Africa: Leave It to Ramaphosa, Says Masemola of His Future Amid R360m Tender Charges

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola told journalists at the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Tuesday: "I know that I am not guilty, I am not wrong." He faces four charges in relation to a R360-million contract that the SAPS awarded to Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala's company.

The future of National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola, the country's highest-ranking police officer, remains uncertain after he was formally charged with contravening the Public Finance Management Act on Tuesday, 21 April 2026.

He is the third national commissioner to face criminal charges while in office, joining former police boss Jackie Selebi, who was convicted, and former acting commissioner Khomotso Phahlane, who has denied criminal accusations against him.

Masemola appeared at the Pretoria Magistrate's Court after being served with a summons in March. He faced four counts under the Public Finance Management Act, charges that did not fall within the ambit of Schedule 5 offences, the NPA said.

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Read more Factions shred police as Commissioner Masemola faces criminal charges tied to 'Cat' Matlala March 25, 2026 The charges relate to the alleged irregular awarding of a contract worth R360-million to Medicare 24, a company owned by Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala, according to Investigating Directorate Against Corruption spokesperson Henry Mamothame.

The State indicated that its investigation was at an advanced stage, and requested that Masemola be charged alongside Matlala and 15 others, as well as a postponement of the case in order to obtain more details relating to Masemola's finances....