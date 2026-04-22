South Africa: DA Calls On Ramaphosa to Suspend Masemola and Appoint a SAPS Act Inquiry Into His Fitness for Office

press release

The Democratic Alliance calls on President Cyril Ramaphosa to place National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola on precautionary suspension and appoint a board of inquiry, in terms of section 9 of the South African Police Service Act, into his fitness to hold office.

The Presidency has already confirmed that President Ramaphosa has noted the charges against General Masemola and that he will address the matter in accordance with the law. That law is clear. Section 9 of the SAPS Act, read with section 8, empowers the President to establish a board of inquiry into allegations of misconduct by the National Commissioner, his fitness to hold office, or his capacity to execute his duties efficiently. It also empowers the President, after hearing the Commissioner, to suspend him pending the outcome of that inquiry.

South Africa cannot afford drift, equivocation, or half-measures at the top of the police service.

At a time when violent crime continues to terrorise communities, when organised criminal networks are deeply entrenched, and when public confidence in policing is fragile, the office of the National Commissioner must be beyond reproach.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The mere fact that the country's top police officer now faces criminal charges linked to a procurement matter is grave enough to demand urgent presidential action.

The fight against criminals begins with clean, credible, accountable leadership at the top of SAPS.

General Masemola's court appearance is the latest in a troubling pattern of instability and serious allegations at the top of SAPS, which has further weakened public confidence in the police service. An Acting National Commissioner had to be appointed without delay to protect the integrity and stability of the office.

President Ramaphosa must now act decisively to restore credibility to SAPS through leadership grounded in integrity, proper vetting and real accountability.

There is ample precedent for this course. Presidents have previously used section 9 of the SAPS Act to appoint boards of inquiry into the conduct and fitness of National Commissioners. Ramaphosa should do so again now.

The President must not hide behind vague process language and must act in the national interest.

The DA will continue to press for a professional, honest, and capable police service, because without law and order there can be no safety, no justice, and no path to economic growth.