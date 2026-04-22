South Africa and Lesotho Agree That IDs Are Enough to Cross the Border

Basotho who have been barred from South Africa for overstaying will be granted amnesty

South Africa and Lesotho have agreed that citizens only need their national identity documents to cross the border.

Children under 16, who do not qualify for national IDs, will continue to use passports.

Basotho who have been barred from South Africa for overstaying will be granted amnesty. They need to register with Lesotho's immigration authorities.

This is meant to simplify movement between the two countries, and comes in the wake of Lesotho's passport crisis.

Basotho who have been barred from South Africa for overstaying will be granted amnesty. This announcement is part of a move towards allowing citizens from both countries to cross the border using their identity cards.

The announcement was by Lesotho's Minister of Home Affairs, Lebona Lephema, following a meeting with his South African counterpart Leon Schreiber in Cape Town last week.

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The reforms, led by a research team formed with officials, are part of a new migration model aimed at simplifying movement between the two countries. It is also seen as a solution to Lesotho's passport crisis.

"We want these processes to begin on a clean slate," said Puleng Mbangamthi, Director of Legal Affairs at Home Affairs. "There are many Basotho who overstayed and were declared undesirable and banned for a certain number of years."

Mbangamthi said the two countries had agreed to grant amnesty to those affected, provided they register with Lesotho's immigration authorities. "These are individuals who overstayed only, not those who committed crimes," she said. "Their details will be verified with South Africa before they are cleared. Those affected are urged to register immediately."

IDs instead of passports

A central feature of the proposed migration model is the introduction of national identity cards as the primary travel document between the two countries.

"We recommended that the document to be used by both Basotho and South Africans when crossing the border should be the national identity card," said Bertha Piletso, Immigration Manager who is also a member of the research team.

"In other words, if I am Mosotho, I will use my Lesotho ID to cross the border. Similarly, a South African will use their national ID when crossing between South Africa and Lesotho."

Currently, travellers must use passports to cross the border, a process that often leads to long queues and administrative delays. The proposed system aims to streamline this through digitisation and automation.

Under the new model, travellers will pass through electronic gates. "You will arrive at the gate, scan your ID, and it will open automatically for you to pass," she said.

"A traveller will no longer be processed on the Lesotho side and then again on the South African side," said Piletso. "Instead, services will be provided at a single point by officials from both countries."

Children under 16, who do not qualify for national IDs, will continue to use passports. Passports will also remain necessary for those travelling beyond South Africa.

A "unique" migration model

Officials said the reforms are based on research conducted in several countries, with support from the International Organisation for Migration.

"The main issue is that this team ... together with the South African team, met and presented their report to the ministers of both countries," said Puleng Mbangamthi, Director of Legal Affairs at Home Affairs.

Lephema said some measures are expected to be implemented soon, while others will follow further talks at the next Bi-National Commission (BNC) meeting later this year.

They also addressed the issue of Basotho working in South Africa, particularly in low-skilled sectors. Commissioner of Labour, Mamohale Matsoso said they were referred to labour authorities in both countries to determine "quotas for Basotho to work in South Africa, as well as the duration".

Matsoso added that South Africa has recognised wool shearing as a critical skill. "The South African government has acknowledged that this is a skill that does not exist in their country," she said.

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Student visas and medical aid

For Basotho students, changes may also be on the horizon.

"When Basotho apply for student permits to study in South Africa, they are required to provide medical aid," said Thato Mapuleng Mokitimi, a legal officer in Lesotho's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"For a long time, only South African medical insurance has been accepted, which has been a challenge ... especially in terms of cost." She said both countries have agreed to explore recognising Lesotho-based medical aid schemes.

The meeting also discussed introducing an electronic travel authorisation (ETA) system.

"Currently, a Mosotho visiting South Africa is granted 90 days," Mokitimi said. "Under the ETA system ... they will be able to apply for an extension of up to 180 days, provided they give valid reasons." This, she said, would help reduce overstaying, one of the main reasons people are declared undesirable.

While the announcements mark a significant shift, not all changes will happen immediately.