Nigeria: FIFA Rankings - Super Falcons Rise to 36th in the World, Tighten Grip As Africa's No.1

With the Women's Africa Cup of Nations still to come, and World Cup qualification on the line, Nigeria's position is both a reward and a responsibility

In African women's football, dominance is not declared; it is sustained.

And once again, Nigeria women's national football team have reinforced that status.

A subtle rise, a strong statement

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In the latest FIFA Women's World Rankings released on Tuesday, 21 April, Nigeria climbed one place to 36th in the world, up from 37th in the previous edition.

On paper, it is a modest shift. In context, it is a statement.

Because while others fluctuate, Nigeria remain Africa's benchmark, still the continent's highest-ranked side, still setting the pace.

A quiet period, defined by margins

Since the last rankings update in December, international fixtures have been limited but meaningful.

Focus has largely been on qualification pathways for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup, with Africa's representatives yet to be decided through the upcoming Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

Within that window, Nigeria faced the Cameroonian women's national football team in a friendly double-header.

The first encounter ended in a narrow 1-0 defeat. The response was emphatic.

A 3-1 win in the reverse fixture restored balance, and added valuable ranking points.

Africa: The gap holds, but the pressure builds

Nigeria's position at the top remains intact, but the chasing pack is shifting.

South Africa's women's national football team dropped three places to 58th, still the closest challengers. Ghana's women's national football team climbed to 59th, while Morocco women's national football team moved up to 62nd.

The Zambian women's national football team held steady at 64th.

Further down, Cameroon sit 70th, with Côte d'Ivoire and Algeria at 72nd and 73rd respectively. Senegal rose to 80th, while Mali remain 85th.

The pattern is clear. The gap exists, but it is closing.

Competition across African women's football is growing sharper, deeper, and more competitive.

The global picture: Power shifts continue

At the top of the global rankings, Spain's women's national football team remain number one, with the United States women's national soccer team holding second.

England's women's national football team climbed to third, overtaking the Germany women's national football team.

Japan's women's national football team were among the biggest movers, rising three places to fifth after a flawless run to the AFC Women's Asian Cup title.

Brazil women's national football team sit sixth, followed by France in seventh.

Sweden's women's national football team dropped to eighth, while Canada moved up to ninth. The Netherlands women's national football team returned to the top 10, finishing 10th and pushing Korea DPR out to 11th.

Movers, shifts, and milestones

Beyond the top tier, the rankings told their own stories.

American Samoa recorded the biggest climb, up 17 places. Suriname suffered the steepest fall, dropping 14 spots.

Kosovo gained the most points, while Solomon Islands recorded the largest loss. Türkiye reached a new high, climbing to 51st.

Meanwhile, the British Virgin Islands dropped out entirely after four years without competitive matches, reducing the total number of ranked teams to 197.

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What it means for Nigeria

For the Super Falcons, the message is layered. Progress, however slight, matters. Consistency matters more.

With the Women's Africa Cup of Nations still to come, and World Cup qualification on the line, Nigeria's position is both a reward and a responsibility.

They remain Africa's standard.

But in a continent evolving quickly, staying there will demand more than history.

The road ahead

The next FIFA Women's World Rankings will be released on 16 June.

By then, the landscape may shift again. But for now, Nigeria remain where they have long stood, at the summit of African women's football.

And the challenge, as always, is not just to get there.

But to stay there.