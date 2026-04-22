Nigeria: Alleged Illegal Mining - Court Adjourns Case Against Eight Foreigners for Adoption

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday adjourned the case filed by the Federal Government against eight Chinese nationals and two others over allegations bordering on illegal mining until May 12 for adoption of final written addresses.

Justice James Omotosho adjourned the case after the prosecution lawyer, Adeola Adedipe, SAN, cross-examined the only defence witness (DW-1) in the case, Mr Silas Saviour Godwin.

Godwin is a staff member of the Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals Development.

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The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the defendants are being prosecuted by the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) on a three-count charge.

The Chinese nationals are Shen Yongchan, Mo Baixian, Xiao Bin, Huang Xu Fa, Ma Bingli, Yang Jian, Le Peiyin, and Que Wenyong as the 1st to 8th defendants, respectively.

While Hiyk Edward Desmond, a Nigerian, is the 9th defendant, Wanda Quarry Company Limited is the 10th defendant in the charge.

NAN recalls that after the prosecution closed its case, the defendants opted for a no-case submission.

But in a ruling, the judge dismissed their no-case application on the ground that the prosecution had been able to make out a prima facie case against them with the evidence of the witnesses called that would warrant them opening their defence.

The defence lawyer, Joe Agi, SAN, had, on Feb. 25, called the DW-1, Mr Godwin, to give evidence in their defence.

In count one, the defendants and others, now at large, were alleged to have, between Oct. 19, 2022, and June 24, 2024, conspired to mine "mineral" within the cadastral area of Quarry Lease No. 22284QLS belonging to one Jinloys Nigeria Limited, without lawful authority.

They were accused of "quarrying and carrying out quarrying operations, contrary to Section 3(6) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, Cap. M17, LFN 2004, and punishable under Section 1(8)(b) of the same Act." (NAN)