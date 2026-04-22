Nigeria: EFCC Raises Alarm Over Imposters Targeting Youths, Motorists

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has warned Nigerians about criminal gangs posing as its operatives to ambush youths and extort motorists across major cities.

According to the Commission, you could be stopped, accused and robbed in plain sight in everyday places such as outside eateries, at nightlife spots or on the road, by impostors using its name, uniforms and even weapons to make their claims look real.

The alert was contained in a statement on Tuesday by Dele Oyewale, the EFCC's Head of Media and Publicity, who detailed how the impersonators operate and urged the public to remain vigilant.

The Commission said one of the most common tactics now is for these groups to wait around popular eateries and fun spots, targeting young people as they leave.

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"For instance, there is a gang of fraudsters now operating around popular Eateries or fun spots in our major cities. Their modus operandi is laying an ambush for innocent youths coming out of the Eateries and harassing them on unfounded suspicions of being internet fraudsters and dispossessing them of their valuables," it stated.

To make their operations seem believable, the suspects go so far as to dress like EFCC officials and take victims to locations that look like the Commission's offices.

From there, the pattern spreads to the roads, where another set of gangs targets motorists, stopping them and forcing them to pay under pressure.

"There is also a gang of itinerant criminals harassing innocent motorists for the identities of their number plates. These ones wield dangerous weapons to compel their victims to offer them money on trumped-up accusations.

"There is yet another tribe of online impersonators and fraudulent content creators dramatizing fake sting operations of the EFCC with evidence of broken doors, windows and forced entrance into their premises," it noted.

The Commission warned that such scenes do not reflect how it operates and could leave unsuspecting Nigerians blaming the agency for actions it never carried out.

The Commission said the danger is not just the crimes, but the confusion they create.

Reaffirming its mandate, the agency urged Nigerians not to allow criminal elements to distort their perception of its work.

"While the EFCC is steadfastly pursuing its mandate of ridding the nation of economic and financial crimes and other acts of corruption, well-meaning and reform-minded Nigerians should not allow their judgment of the works of the Commission to be negatively affected by the activities of these impersonators, blackmailers and fake characters using the identities of the Commission to serve their nefarious interests," the statement added.