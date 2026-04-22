Nigeria: CBN Alerts Public to Fraudulent Messages, Attempted Cyber Security Hacks

Abuja — The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Tuesday raised the alarm over the circulation of fraudulent messages, emails, and online communications purporting to originate from or be associated with the bank, which are intended to misinform members of the public.

CBN acting Director, Corporate Communications, Mrs. Hakama Sidi-Ali, in a statement stated that these fraudulent messages, which prompt recipients to click links, peddle false information about the apex bank's leadership, licensing, and policy issues are intended to hack personal accounts.

She noted that the official website of the CBN remained www.cbn.gov.ng.

The statement strongly advised members of the public to refrain from clicking links or sharing personal information on suspicious websites.

The publuc is also advised to verify the authenticity of all CBN communications through the official website and recognised media outlets as well as report any suspected fraudulent site, email, or message to law enforcement authorities.

The CBN reaffirmed its full commitment to safeguarding the Nigerian financial system, adding that it will continue to strengthen its cybersecurity frameworks in collaboration with relevant agencies to protect the public against digital fraud.