Africa's Medical Schools Push for 'Competence Over Certification' to Tackle 6.1m Health Worker Shortage

Africa's medical education leaders have declared a decisive shift from "training for certification to training for competence", as the continent confronts a projected shortfall of 6.1 million health workers by 2030.

The declaration came at the 2026 Medical Education Conference of the Association of Medical Schools in Africa (AMASA), held recently in Lagos, in partnership with the World Health Organisation, Africa Region.

President of AMASA, Professor Temidayo Ogundiran, opened the conference on behalf of the three host institutions, describing the gathering as a call to action for the future of medical education on the continent.

Tracing AMASA's history, Ogundiran said, "the conception of AMSA took place in 1961 at the University of Ibadan, and it became formally inaugurated in Kampala in 1963. Since then, AMSA has facilitated networking and exchange of ideas and experiences between its member schools through its meetings and the exchange of faculty and student."

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He reaffirmed the association's role: "as a leading voice for medical education in Africa, the association is committed to strengthening our institutions and reinforcing the vital nexus of research, education and service."

Ogundiran stated that the 2026 conference, "marks a defining milestone in the rebirth of AMSA, a process that began in 2008 following the Sub-Saharan Africa Medical Schools Survey and was further strengthened in 2014 through collaboration with the WHO Africa Region, the World Federation for Medical Education, and the World Medical Association."

He commended the interim executive for re-establishing AMASA as a corporate entity that "has regained its rightful place as the representative of the African Region in global health systems."

Originally slated for 2020, the conference was delayed by "unforeseen disruptions, including the COVID-19 pandemic and more recently, ongoing geopolitical tensions," Ogundiran said. "Yet, drawing on the resilience and lessons of the past, we adapted. The adoption of a hybrid format has enabled broad participation despite these constraints. The overwhelming support from our stakeholders is a testament to our shared commitment, and for this, we are deeply grateful."

He acknowledged the local organising committee and partners, including the WHO Africa Region, the World Federation for Medical Education, the Federal Ministries of Education and Health of Nigeria, the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, the National Universities Commission, FAIMER/Intealth, ACGME Global and ACGME International, and the Nathaniel O. Idowu Foundation. "Your collective efforts have made this gathering possible," he said.

Highlighting Africa's medical education challenge, Ogundiran stated: "While our continent bears nearly 24 per cent of the global disease burden, we are supported by only 3 per cent of the world's health workforce, many of whom are migrating or considering migration. This has resulted in a projected shortage of 6.1 million health workers by 2030."

"This reality demands urgent and decisive action. We must move beyond traditional paradigms and embrace a bold agenda, one that focuses on planning, training and retaining our health workforce," he said.

According to him, the conference theme, 'Increasing Capacity and Retention of the Global Health Workforce' "is therefore not merely a statement, it is a mandate. "Over the coming days, we will critically examine systemic inefficiencies that leave 27 per cent of skilled professionals unemployed while communities remain underserved. More importantly, we will advance practical, sustainable solutions."

Ogundiran described the gathering as a structural pivot for African medical schools. "This gathering is also a call to transform medical education in Africa - from a system centered on qualifications to one grounded in competence. It is clinical excellence, ethical judgment, and practical readiness that ultimately save lives."

He urged delegates to participate actively, not as observers, but as change agents. "Engage deeply, exchange ideas and build meaningful collaborations with the global community of experts, policymakers, and innovators present here. The future of health education in Africa depends on our collective resolve."

To international guests, he said: "While the work ahead is serious, we also encourage you to experience the vibrant culture of Lagos- the richness of its heritage, its cuisine, and its dynamic social life."

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Speaking at the event, Dr. David Atuwo, Special Adviser (Technical) to the Minister of Education, who represented the Minister, Dr. Tunji Alausa, echoed the call to overhaul training outcomes.

"The future of healthcare in Africa depends not just on the number of graduates we produce, but on the ability to deliver safe, ethical and high-quality healthcare in real-world settings."

He urged delegates to treat the conference as a working session, calling on participants to "interrogate these issues, share best practices, and forge partnerships that will drive sustainable solutions."

Commending AMASA's approach, he said, "government alone cannot solve these challenges. We must continue to work with regional and global partners, academic institutions, professional bodies, and the private sector to build resilient and responsive health systems. As we deliberate over the coming days, I encourage you to seize this opportunity not only to shape the future of medical education in Africa, but also to build enduring networks that will support that future."