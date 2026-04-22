Nigeria: 167 Senior Police Officers Face Disciplinary Action Over Misconduct

The Nigeria Police Force has commenced disciplinary proceedings against 167 senior officers over alleged breaches of professional conduct and related offences.

Force public relations officer, DCP Anthony Okon Placid, said the Force Disciplinary Committee (FDC) is currently sitting at the Force Headquarters in Abuja as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen internal accountability and uphold professional standards within the Force.

The committee which handles cases involving officers from the rank of assistant superintendent of police and above, is tasked with conducting a thorough, transparent, and fair review of all pending matters.

Its findings and recommendations will be forwarded to the Police Service Commission for further action in line with existing laws and regulations.

Reacting to this, the inspector-general of police, IGP Olatunji Disu, noted that the ongoing proceedings are part of broader institutional reforms aimed at strengthening internal control mechanisms, promoting ethical conduct, and enhancing public trust in the police.

He reaffirmed the Force's commitment to discipline, integrity, and professionalism, stressing that any officer found guilty of misconduct will face due process without exception.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Police Force has reiterated its resolve to maintain high standards of accountability and service, ensuring that all personnel operate in line with the core values of the profession.