Nigeria: Reactions Trail Housing Sector Record, As Dangiwa Bows Out, Hails Tinubu

Former Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, has expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu following his exit from the Federal Executive Council (FEC), describing his tenure as both a privilege and a national duty.

In a statement issued Tuesday after the cabinet reshuffle, Dangiwa said he was honoured to have served under Tinubu's administration and to contribute to the government's "Renewed Hope Agenda," particularly in efforts to expand access to affordable housing.

"I sincerely thank Mr. President for the confidence reposed in me... It has been a rare privilege to advance policies and programmes aimed at improving housing access for Nigerians," he said.

The outgoing minister pointed to key initiatives undertaken during his tenure, including the rollout of the Renewed Hope Housing Programme, efforts to deepen public-private partnerships, and reforms in land administration and housing finance. He maintained that these interventions helped reposition the housing sector as a driver of economic growth, job creation, and social inclusion.

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Dangiwa also acknowledged the support of cabinet colleagues, development partners, and ministry staff, noting that their collaboration helped lay "strong foundations for a more structured and sustainable housing delivery system."

While pledging a smooth handover to the incoming leadership, he expressed confidence that the ministry would consolidate on existing reforms and accelerate housing delivery nationwide.

Meanwhile, Dangiwa's exit has, however, sparked mixed reactions among stakeholders and the public, with analysts offering a nuanced assessment of his performance.

Housing policy experts say his tenure was marked by strong policy articulation but uneven execution. A Lagos-based urban development analyst, Tunde Alabi, noted that while the Renewed Hope Housing Programme was "ambitious and well-structured," its impact remained limited by slow implementation and financing bottlenecks.

"There was clear intent to reform the system, especially around housing finance and PPPs, but delivery on the ground did not match the scale of the housing deficit," he said.

Similarly, a development economist, Dr. Amina Yusuf, argued that Dangiwa made modest progress in repositioning housing as an economic tool but struggled with structural challenges such as land titling complexities and weak mortgage penetration. "He moved the conversation forward, but systemic constraints slowed tangible outcomes," she added.

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From the industry side, some private developers commended efforts to improve engagement with investors and standardize processes. However, they pointed to persistent issues such as high construction costs, inflation, and regulatory delays, which continued to hinder large-scale housing delivery.

Public sentiment has also been divided. While some Nigerians acknowledged visible federal housing projects in select states, others criticized the limited accessibility and affordability of the units delivered, arguing that they remained out of reach for low- and middle-income earners.

On social media, reactions ranged from praise for initiating reforms to criticism that more decisive action was needed to bridge Nigeria's estimated multi-million housing deficit.

Dangiwa's departure comes at a time when pressure is mounting on the federal government to deliver scalable and affordable housing solutions, particularly in urban centres where demand continues to outstrip supply.

As a new minister prepares to take over, an Abuja-based developer who pleaded not to be mentioned by name said the priority will be translating existing frameworks into measurable outcomes, improving access to housing finance, and addressing long-standing bottlenecks in land administration.

He said for Dangiwa, his tenure may ultimately be judged as one that laid important policy groundwork but left the harder task of large-scale delivery for his successor.