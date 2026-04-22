Nigeria: Bauchi Governor's Son Threatens Lawsuit Over Defamation Report

The eldest son of the Bauchi State governor, Shamsudeen Bala Mohammed, has threatened to take legal action against an online media outlet over what he described as a defamatory publication.

A Hausa-language platform, "Jaridar Najeriya," had alleged that Shamsudeen was mobilising funds to secure victory for the Bauchi South constituency in the 2027 general election.

According to the report, Mohammed had declared his intention to contest the seat and claimed to have already set aside funds to ensure his success at the polls.

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The outlet further suggested that he was fully prepared to pursue his ambition by all means necessary.

The publication also claimed that the alleged statement had sparked concern within the community, although it did not indicate when or where the remarks were made.

Reacting via his verified Facebook page, Shamsudeen Bala Mohammed, dismissed the report as false and deliberately fabricated to damage his reputation.

He expressed shock over what he called an attempt by a media organisation to undermine his credibility, insisting that the claims of planning to win an election through illicit means were misleading and capable of inciting public tension.

Shamsu posted that, "It is with shock and disbelief that I address the defamatory attempts by a reputable media house to tarnish my credibility. Their claims-suggesting I intend to win the upcoming election through illicit means-are disingenuous and designed to incite public unrest."

Shamsudeen stated that he would seek redress in court and challenged the publication to provide credible evidence to substantiate its allegations.

"I intend to pursue legal action. The publication must now provide concrete evidence to support these baseless claims," he said.