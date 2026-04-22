Liberia: UN Shifts to Unified Strategy in Liberia, Courts Media As Partner

Monrovia -- The United Nations told journalists Tuesday that all of its agencies operating in Liberia have abandoned fragmented, siloed programming in favor of a unified strategy, and called on the media to help bridge the gap between technical policy and the communities those policies are meant to serve.

Margaret Gulavic, head of the UN Resident Coordinator's Office, said more than 20 resident and non-resident UN agencies are now aligned under a single strategic blueprint, the UN Cooperation Framework covering 2020 to 2025, which ties the body's collective programming to Liberia's national development priorities.

"We are no longer working in silos. All UN agencies have come together to identify priority areas where we can effectively support the government and deliver meaningful results for the Liberian people," Gulavic said at a media engagement at the Resident Coordinator's Office.

She said the framework was developed through broad consultations involving government institutions, development partners, civil society, youth groups, women and persons with disabilities, and stressed that the process was designed to ensure national ownership rather than externally driven programming.

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Gulavic pushed back on public perception that the UN in Liberia is synonymous with UNDP, clarifying that the system encompasses a wide range of agencies with distinct mandates, all operating under the coordination of the Resident Coordinator. The Cooperation Framework, she said, serves as a collective roadmap ensuring coherence and efficiency across all of them.

On the media's role, Gulavic was direct. "You are the bridge between technical policy frameworks and the ordinary Liberian," she told journalists. "Your reporting helps communities understand what development means in their daily lives." She said the engagement marks the beginning of a more sustained partnership with journalists, extending beyond program launches to community-level engagement, monitoring and storytelling.

At the core of the UN's programming, she said, is the principle of leaving no one behind, with targeted interventions focused on women, youth and marginalized communities. She acknowledged ongoing challenges in communicating the UN's impact and urged journalists to amplify stories of change while also holding the institution accountable.

Gulavic called on the media to play a central role in shaping Liberia's national development narrative as the country advances its development agenda, framing collaboration between the UN, government and press as a key driver of progress.