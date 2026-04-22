Liberia: UN Rights Office Launches Anti-Corruption Training, Warns Liberia Faces Deepening Governance Crisis

Monrovia -- The United Nations human rights office opened a two-day anti-corruption training in Monrovia Monday, warning that persistent corruption is eroding state legitimacy in Liberia and across Africa while only a fraction of complaints ever reach prosecution.

OHCHR Economic Affairs Chief Pradeep Wagle, delivering the keynote address, said the training comes at a critical moment for Liberia as it confronts entrenched governance and accountability failures. He framed corruption not as a financial problem alone but as a fundamental human rights crisis.

"We gather here not merely for a training exercise, but to confront a global crisis of resource diversion that strikes at the very heart of state legitimacy and human dignity," Wagle said.

He cited figures underscoring the scale of the problem: between 10% and 25% of public funds are lost to corruption annually worldwide, amounting to at least $3 trillion, while Africa alone loses more than $140 billion each year. He said those losses translate directly into diminished capacity to deliver healthcare, education and social protection, with the heaviest burden falling on women, children and marginalized communities.

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"Corruption is never a victimless crime," Wagle said. "Corruption systematically erodes the government's capacity to uphold and advance all human rights."

Turning to Liberia specifically, Wagle acknowledged recent accountability efforts, including moves toward establishing a War and Economic Crimes Court and reforms within the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission, but said significant gaps remain. He noted that although hundreds of corruption complaints are filed annually, only a small fraction progress to prosecution due to weaknesses in evidence gathering, data management and institutional capacity. International assessments, he added, continue to rank Liberia poorly on corruption indices, with public surveys reflecting widespread concern about corruption in key institutions.

The training brings together representatives from the Ministry of Justice, the Supreme Court and the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission, and is designed to equip investigators, prosecutors and justice sector actors with tools for applying a human rights-based approach to corruption investigations and prosecutions. Wagle stressed the need for improved coordination among institutions and a stronger prosecution framework as prerequisites for closing the accountability gap.

The OHCHR reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Liberia through technical assistance and capacity-building initiatives, saying the two-day session is intended to give participants a platform to examine practical challenges, share best practices and develop strategies for integrating human rights considerations into anti-corruption work.