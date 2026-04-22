Liberia: Government Defends Performance System, Dismisses Political Attacks

Monrovia -- The government on Tuesday defended its newly launched performance management system against what a senior official called political misreading, insisting the initiative is a governance tool aimed at improving service delivery and not a mechanism to penalize public officials.

Cabinet Director General Nathaniel F. Kwabo, speaking at the Ministry of Information's regular press briefing, said social media discussions surrounding Monday's signing of performance contracts between the president and institutional heads had generated significant misunderstanding that required direct clarification.

"The discussion circulating on social media regarding yesterday's exercise prompted me to address the issue," Kwabo said. "However, I believe this approach is misguided. We should first assess initiatives based on their intrinsic value before interpreting them politically."

Kwabo explained that the Performance Management Compliance System operates as a two-tier framework. The internal component focuses on self-assessment by government institutions and their leadership. The external component, the Citizen Feedback Mechanism, enables citizens to evaluate whether government commitments are being effectively delivered in real time. He said the feedback platform allows citizens to report issues such as damaged infrastructure in remote areas, with data categorized by sector -- agriculture, health, infrastructure -- to help the government identify key concerns at county and national levels.

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He pushed back against claims that the system could be used to scrutinize individual officials. "The President cannot feasibly review millions of text messages," Kwabo said. "The platform is designed to encourage citizen participation in national development." He added that the citizen feedback mechanism is not new, having been previously tested with largely positive results.

"I also want to stress that this is not a witch-hunt exercise," Kwabo said. "Its primary objective is to enhance service delivery and meet the expectations of the Liberian people."

Kwabo disclosed that the system has been significantly expanded for the current cycle, with performance targets increasing from two last year to six. The new targets require institutions to develop strategic plans aligned with the national development framework; implement Service Delivery Charters outlining mandates, services, costs, procedures and timelines; pursue resource mobilization beyond government funding through partnerships and in-kind contributions; and strengthen institutional capacity and internal governance. The framework also introduces managerial performance indicators to assess decision-making processes and promotes inclusive leadership by drawing middle-level management into institutional accountability.

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"For example, a ministry such as Transport should clearly state the services it offers, along with associated costs and timelines," Kwabo said, illustrating the transparency the charters are designed to enforce.

Kwabo said the PMCS will be expanded across all levels of government institutions, from senior leadership to directors and staff, to ensure collective responsibility in service delivery. "The PMCS will be cascaded, ensuring that everyone within the institution plays a role in service delivery and accountability," he said, adding that performance levels have already improved compared to last year with further gains anticipated.