Nigeria: Davido Hints At Fresh Collab With Chris Brown

21 April 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Bukola Ogunsina

Nigerian Pop Star and multiple-time Grammy Award nominee Davido, born David Adeleke, has disclosed his plans for his upcoming project, revealing that he will collaborate with American pop star Chris Brown.

Davido, while speaking in a new episode of the Swift Conversations podcast, said he is focused on making Africa-themed music with his Nigerian collaborators. He also said that despite his new aim and music direction, he is open to working with American artists.

"The music I am making now is very African. In this next project, I am working with a lot of my original producers from back home," he said, noting that he is still an American. So definitely he will have partnerships, as he said, working with American artists is still in his plans. "Me and Chris Brown got an album coming next year," he added.

Recall that the pair first had their teamwork done on the 2019 track 'Blow My Mind'.

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