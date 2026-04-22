Nigeria: 20m Nigerian Women Experienced Female Genital Mutilation - Unicef

About 20 million women between the age of 15-49 have undergone female genital mutilation (FGM) in Nigeria, Chief of Child Protection with United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), Mona Aika, has said .

Aika, who disclosed this on Tuesday in Ilorin, Kwara State, explained that evidence obtained recently indicated that about 19 or 20 percent of women population in the country experienced the harmful practice.

She spoke at the multi-stakeholder summit on scaling up community protection and FGM enforcement systems in Kwara State.

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The event was at the instance of the state government, UNICEF and Global Hope for Women and Children Foundation (GLOHWOC) with top government officials, traditional rulers, community heads and religious leaders in attendance.

Aika said, "Globally, over 200 million girls and women have undergone FGM. In Nigeria, the most recent evidence shows that about 19-20 per cent of women aged 15-49 have undergone FGM, representing nearly 20 million survivors--one of the highest numbers globally."

She acknowledged that progress had been recorded in stemming the tide of the harmful practice but expressed worry about its prevalence in Kwara with around one in five women affected, adding that the state continues to be identified among those with notable burden and risk.

The UNICEF official thanked the traditional rulers and religious leaders for using their various platforms to dismantle the obscene practices in local communities, which she noted, are at variance with religious tenets.

"Today, your leadership is helping to affirm a powerful truth: FGM is not a religious requirement, it is a harmful practice that violates the rights, health, and dignity of girls," she said.

In her remarks, the executive director and chief executive officer of GLOHWOC, Dr Christy Abayomi-Oluwole, said FGM is neither cultural practice nor tradition but a violence-systemic normalised and deeply rooted.

She, however, expressed delight that Kwara had made remarkable strides in tackling the harmful practices with stronger policy commitment and legal frameworks and as well as increased awareness at community level among others.

The state commissioner for social development, Dr Mariam Imam, on her part, assured that the state would strengthen its enforcement systems coupled with the empowerment of communities to own the drive of curbing the harmful practices.

She clarified that the war against FGM is not targeted at cultural practices but designed to preserve the dignity of women and girls.

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"Kwara has demonstrated commitment through policies, partnerships and advocacy efforts aimed at ending gender-based violence and harmful traditional practices. However, we recognize that legislation alone is not enough. Enforcement must be strengthened, reporting systems must be trusted and communities must be empowered to take ownership of change.

"In this regard, community protection systems are essential. When communities are informed, engaged, and supported, they become the first line of defence against abuse. Our goal, therefore, is to scale up these systems in a way that is inclusive, culturally sensitive and sustainable.

"Let me emphasise that the fight against FGM is not a fight against culture, it is a fight against harm. It is about preserving dignity, protecting health and upholding the fundamental human rights of girls and women," Imam said.