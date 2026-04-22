Nigeria: Tinubu Blames Poor Long-Term Planning for Nigeria's Growth Challenges

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday attributed Nigeria's development and growth challenges to the failure of previous administrations to adopt serious long-term planning frameworks.

Tinubu spoke at the Presidential Villa in Abuja while hosting a delegation of Enugu State stakeholders led by Gov. Peter Mbah.

The president said successive governments had attempted to finance long-term projects with short-term resources, a mismatch that hindered sustainable development.

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"What has been the problem in the past is that Nigeria has been trying to finance long-term projects with short-term funding.

"We have not embarked upon a serious long-term outlook for our country."

Tinubu expressed optimism that, with committed and visionary leadership at the subnational level, Nigeria was on the right trajectory toward becoming a leading African nation.

He commended Mbah for what he described as transformative leadership in Enugu, citing visible improvements in security, infrastructure, education and healthcare as evidence that reforms were yielding results.

"The results you have outlined are not abstract. They are evidence that reform is working and that difficult decisions are yielding real outcomes."

Tinubu assured the delegation of continued collaboration between the Federal Government and states to drive development.

He said projects such as the Port Harcourt-Enugu rail line, power sector reforms and other infrastructure would receive sustained attention.

The president stressed the need for collective efforts across all tiers of government.

"It's not a one-man orchestra. It's a collective effort at the national, subnational and local government levels," he said.

He urged state leaders to extend development initiatives to local governments for broader impact.

Earlier, Mbah said the visit was to appreciate the Federal Government's interventions in the state and reaffirm support for Tinubu's administration.

He listed the concessioning of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, the establishment of the South East Development Commission, and ongoing road and rail projects as key interventions.

According to the governor, reconstruction of sections of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway and progress on the Enugu-Onitsha road have improved connectivity.

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He added that the planned completion of the Port Harcourt-Enugu rail line would further boost economic activities in the region.

Mbah said security incidents in the state had reduced significantly, while investments in education, healthcare and infrastructure were improving livelihoods.

He reaffirmed the support of Enugu people for Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general election.

Other members of the delegation included former Senate President Ken Nnamani, former Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, former Gov. Sullivan Chime, Chief Jim Nwobodo and Fr. Ejike Mbaka, among others.