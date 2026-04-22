Nigeria: Cabinet Shake-Up - President Tinubu Replaces Edun, Dangiwa With Oyedele and Darma

President Bola Tinubu yesterday removed the Minister of Finance and the Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun as well as the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, in a minor reshuffle of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

The Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Yomi Odunuga, made the disclosure in a statement in Abuja.

He referenced a memo signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, that the President had ordered Edun to hand over to the Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance, Taiwo Oyedele, as the substantive Minister of Finance.

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Besides, Dr. Muttaqha Darma, has been named as the ministerial nominee and minister designate for the Housing and Urban Development Ministry. The memo also directed Dangiwa to hand over to the Minister of State in the ministry.

Akume, in the memo, also stated that all handing over and taking over processes should be completed on or before the close of business tomorrow.

"These changes are aimed at strengthening cohesion, synergy in governance as well as achieving more impactful delivery on the economy to Nigerians, through the Renewed Hope Agenda," Akume said while explaining the President's decision.

He added that Tinubu approved the cabinet reshuffle in exercise of the powers conferred on him by Sections 147 and 148 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999), as amended).

The memo added that the President also thanked the outgoing ministers for their services to the nation while wishing them the best in all their future endeavours.

Akume also noted that the President assured all cabinet members that the reinvigoration process shall be continuous.

In response to the development, Edun yesterday lauded the President for the opportunity to serve the country from the outset of his administration in May 2023; first as head of the Presidential Transition Committee, then in his role as Special Adviser on Monetary Policy, before his appointment as Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy.

Edun, in a statement he personally signed, noted that it had been an honour to contribute to the implementation of the administration's economic agenda at a pivotal moment in Nigeria's journey.

Listing some key achievements, Edun stated that Tinubu assumed office with the country facing difficult economic circumstances. Under his leadership, Edun stated that Nigeria has worked collectively across government to advance critical reforms that stabilised the macroeconomic environment, strengthened fiscal sustainability, and laid the foundation for inclusive and long-term growth.

"Key results of these efforts include: growth improving from a rate of 2 per cent to over 4 per cent, and inflation falling from 35 per cent to 15 per cent. These outcomes were driven by a shared commitment to restoring public trust and enabling faster and inclusive growth; through greater investor confidence and improved economic coordination.

"I am proud of what we achieved alongside colleagues in the Federal Executive Council, State Governors, our partners in the public and private sectors, and the many dedicated professionals whose work continues to support the nation's economic transformation. While much remains to be done, the direction is clear and the foundations are firmly in place.

"I thank, too, all stakeholders, both domestic and international, for their collaboration, engagement, and support throughout this period of service. The work of economic reform is, by its nature, a continuous process; I remain optimistic about Nigeria's trajectory. I wish my successor and the entire government the very best as they continue the work of improving the lives of Nigerians," he stated .

Besides, the erstwhile Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Dangiwa, yesterday expressed gratitude to Tinubu for the opportunity to serve in FEC and contribute to the delivery of the 'Renewed Hope Agenda'.

Reacting to the cabinet reshuffle approved by the president, Dangiwa described his time in office as a privilege and a call to national service, noting that he remains deeply honoured to have been entrusted with the responsibility of leading reforms in Nigeria's housing and urban development sector.

"I wish to sincerely thank Mr. President for the confidence he reposed in me to serve as Honourable Minister of Housing and Urban Development. It has been a rare privilege to contribute to the advancement of policies and programmes aimed at expanding access to affordable housing for Nigerians," he said.

The outgoing minister noted that under the leadership of the president the ministry recorded significant strides in repositioning the housing sector as a key driver of economic growth, job creation, and social inclusion, a statement signed by his Special Assistant (Media & Strategy) Mark Chieshe, noted.

He highlighted the rollout of the Renewed Hope Housing Programme, the strengthening of public-private partnerships in housing delivery, and ongoing reforms in land administration and housing finance as key milestones achieved during his tenure.

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Dangiwa also expressed appreciation to members of the FEC, colleagues in government, heads of housing institutions, development partners, and staff of the ministry for their support and collaboration throughout his time in office.

"I am grateful to my colleagues in the Federal Executive Council, stakeholders across the housing value chain, and the dedicated staff of the ministry and its agencies for their commitment and hard work. Together, we laid strong foundations for a more structured and sustainable housing delivery system in Nigeria," he added.

While acknowledging the directive to hand over in line with the president's decision, he assured of a smooth and orderly transition, reaffirming his commitment to the continued success of the ministry and the broader objectives of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

He further extended his best wishes to the incoming leadership, expressing confidence that the ministry will continue to build on the progress made and accelerate delivery in the sector.

Dangiwa reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to national development and pledged to continue supporting efforts that advance housing, infrastructure, and economic growth in Nigeria.