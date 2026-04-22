Nigeria: I'm Concerned About Election Manipulation At Collation Centres in 2027 - Atiku

Abuja — Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, raised concerns over alleged election manipulation at collation centres, stressing the urgency of implementing effective countermeasures to address the issue.

Atiku made the remark when he met with members of the Coalition for Democracy Movement, led by Dr. Jibril Shehu Mustapha, while discussing issues focused on strengthening electoral integrity and nationwide political coordination.

Posting on X, Atiku disclosed that the group presented details of its organisational structure across the country and reaffirmed its commitment to supporting his political efforts, particularly in safeguarding the credibility of the electoral process and protecting votes.

He expressed appreciation for the coalition's backing and commended its consistency, assuring members that their contributions and sacrifices would be recognised.

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Atiku added that their efforts would be remembered as part of the broader struggle to defend democratic principles.

"This afternoon, I met with the Coalition for Democracy Movement, led by Dr. Jibril Shehu Mustapha, who outlined their nationwide structure and commitment to supporting our cause, especially as it's the move credible and also protecting the votes.

"I highlighted growing concerns about election manipulation, especially at collation centres, and stressed the need for effective countermeasures, while expressing gratitude for their support and commending their consistency.

"I assured them that their sacrifices will not be forgotten, and that history will remember their role in defending democracy."