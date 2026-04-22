Ghana: Fire Outbreaks Decline...but Damage Cost, Road Crash Casualties Surge - GNFS Report

GHANA recorded 2,055 fire outbreaks in the first quarter of 2026, a 10.02 per cent decline from the 2,261 cases reported during the same period in 2025, according to the Ghana National Fire Service.

Despite the reduction, the cost of damage rose from GH¢167.4 million in 2025 to GH¢215.5 million in 2026, while the value of salvaged property increased sharply from GH¢151.0 million to GH¢479.5 million.

Data from the service further showed a worrying rise in road traffic accidents attended to within the period. Cases increased from 144 in 2025 to 211 in 2026, with fatalities rising from 86 to 130 and injuries from 500 to 932.

Prank calls to the service, however, declined from 132,770 in 2025 to 109,179 in 2026, representing a decrease of 17.8 per cent.

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The figures also indicated changes in fire response outcomes. Incidents extinguished by the service dropped from 75.3 per cent in 2025 to 68 per cent in 2026, while "out on arrival" cases rose from 24.7 per cent to 32 per cent.

Regionally, the Ashanti Region recorded the highest number of fire outbreaks, followed by the Greater Accra and Central regions.

A breakdown of fire types showed that domestic fires remained the most prevalent in both years, followed by bush, commercial, electrical and vehicular fires, with industrial fires recording the least proportion.

Other rescue operations handled by the service rose from 42 cases in 2025 to 92 in 2026. Deaths from these incidents increased marginally from 14 to 15, while injuries rose from 26 to 31.

Fire-related casualties also increased, with injuries rising from 43 in 2025 to 70 in 2026, while deaths doubled from seven to 15.

The data highlights growing concerns over rising road traffic accidents and fire-related casualties, despite a decline in overall fire outbreaks and prank calls within the period under review.

BY STEPHANIE BIRIKORANG