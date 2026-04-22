Nigeria: Procedural Delays Persist, As Respondent Parties Seek Out-of-Court Settlement in Chief Nnaji's Suit

Proceedings resumed at the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Abuja Judicial Division, in the ongoing suit filed by former Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Chief Uche Geoffrey Nnaji against the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

Other respondents in the suit filed by Chief Nnaji, includes the Vice Chancellor and the former Acting Vice Chancellor in their personal capacities and others (3rd to 7th Respondents) with fresh revelations that the push for an out-of-court settlement originated from the respondents' legal team.

The matter, presided over by Honourable Justice H. J. Yilwa, came up following an earlier adjournment on February 26, 2026, and focused on both procedural developments and the status of settlement discussions between the parties.

Appearances and Representation

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At the hearing, the Applicant, Chief Uche Geoffrey Nnaji, was represented by Opeyemi Muritala, Esq., leading a legal team from the chambers of Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, and Prof. Sebastine Hon, SAN.

The 3rd-7th Respondents being the University of Nigeria Nsukka and others, were represented by Mr. Chidubem Ugwunweze, Esq., from the chambers of Chief Chris Uche, SAN, alongside other counsel.

Separate counsel also appeared for the 1st and 2nd Respondents, namely the Minister of Education and the National Universities Commission.

Respondents Initiate Settlement Moves

Contrary to circulating claims, it was clearly established in open court that the initiative for an out-of-court settlement came from the respondents.

While counsel to the Applicant informed the court that he had been briefed about ongoing settlement discussions from the respondents, he sought an adjournment to allow parties explore that option.

The counsel to the 3rd-7th Respondents (UNN and others) also confirmed that their principal, Chief Chris Uche, SAN, had earlier engaged Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN on the possibility of settlement; adding that discussions toward settlement were ongoing; and they had no objection to the request for adjournment.

Counsel to the 1st and 2nd Respondents (Minister of Education and the National Universities Commission), stated they were not previously aware of the discussions but did not oppose either the adjournment or the prospect of settlement.

This sequence of events firmly places the origin of settlement overtures with the respondents' counsel, and not the Applicant.

Court Declines Late Filing Application

Despite acknowledging settlement discussions, counsel to the 3rd-7th Respondents also applied to regularise processes filed out of time but the court declined the application.

The court ruled that such issues would only be entertained if settlement efforts fail.

This development highlights continuing procedural deficiencies associated with the respondents' filings.

Adjournment Granted

With the consent of all parties, the court adjourned the matter to July 8, 2026, for either a report of settlement or continuation of hearing.

Case Background

The suit seeks, among other reliefs: an order restraining the 3rd-7th Respondents from interfering with the Applicant's academic records; and a directive compelling the release of his complete academic records from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

The case, which touches on records dating back over four decades, has drawn public interest due to its implications for institutional transparency and accountability.

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Clarification of Positions

Legal observers note that Chief Uche Geoffrey Nnaji is the Applicant and not a respondent.

They note that the applicant merely acknowledged settlement discussions initiated by the opposing side; and that claims suggesting that Chief Nnaji sought settlement are inaccurate and misleading.

Conclusion

The latest proceedings underscore two key developments: ongoing settlement overtures initiated by the respondents' counsel, and persistent procedural challenges in their filings.

As the matter progresses, the court's directive for a settlement report or hearing in July is expected to determine the next phase of the case, with stakeholders closely watching for clarity and resolution grounded in due process.

*Dr. Robert Ngwu, Special Adviser to Chief Uche Geoffrey Nnaji former Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, writes from Abuja.