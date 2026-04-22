Nigeria: Grief, Outrage Trail Death of Nigerian in South Africa After Arrest

Grief and anger have followed the death of a Nigerian citizen, Mr. Ekpenyong Andrew, after his alleged arrest by Tshwane Metro Police officers in Pretoria, South Africa.

The Nigerian Union South Africa (NUSA) said the incident has left the deceased's family and members of the Nigerian community deeply distressed, calling for an urgent investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, NUSA President, Mr. Smart Nwobi, and National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Akindele Olunloyo, described the development as disturbing and raised concerns over the events leading to Andrew's death.

According to the statement, Andrew, a motor mechanic and father of five, was reportedly arrested on Sunday, April 19, in the Booysens area of Pretoria while returning home from work.

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The union said Andrew's partner, Ms. Kuma Kaku, reported that police officers had earlier visited their residence the same day in search of drugs but found nothing incriminating.

NUSA stated that Andrew's body was later discovered at the Pretoria Central Morgue the following day under circumstances that have prompted calls for further investigation.

A case has been opened at Hercules SAPS, Pretoria Police Station, with case number CAS 224/04/2026, while an investigating officer has been assigned.

The organisation called for a thorough and transparent probe into the incident, including the release of an autopsy report and clarification on the cause of death.

It also urged relevant authorities to ensure accountability in line with due process and the rule of law.

NUSA said it had notified the Nigerian High Commission in Pretoria and would engage with both Nigerian and South African authorities to seek clarity on the matter.

The union further appealed to Nigerians in South Africa to remain calm while legal and diplomatic efforts continue to address the situation.

NAN