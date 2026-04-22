West Africa: Liberia Fellowship of Full Gospel Ministers Opens 2026 Convention

Paynesville City -- The Liberia Fellowship of Full Gospel Ministers and Churches has officially opened its 2026 National Convention, bringing together pastors, bishops, evangelists, church leaders, and government officials in a powerful gathering marked by worship, reflection, and renewed commitment to Christian unity and national spiritual growth.

Held at Christ Embassy Liberia Headquarters on Duport Road, the convention opened with historical reflections, tributes to fallen church leaders, and strong calls for collaboration within the Body of Christ under the theme "Strategic Alliances for Kingdom Advancement."

Convention Opens with Tribute to Fallen Leader

Delivering the official opening remarks, Pastor Samuel M. Kollie Jr., president of the Liberia Fellowship of Full Gospel Ministers and Churches, described the convention as both a moment of celebration and solemn reflection.

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The gathering observed a moment of silence in honor of the late Bishop Davidetta Tarnue of Gates Agapé Ministries, who served as board member and former vice president of the Fellowship, remembered as a devoted prayer warrior and influential servant of God.

Quoting Psalm 133, Pastor Kollie emphasized the spiritual significance of unity.

"Tonight we gather in sincere unity. This is not just a corporate church meeting; it is the collective church coming together under one anointing," he declared.

He urged participants not merely to attend services but to actively worship, expressing confidence that the week-long convention would usher in divine visitation, spiritual renewal, and national transformation.

Apostle Kollie also announced that outstanding ministers and leaders would be honored during the convention for their service to both the Fellowship and the wider Christian community.

Host Church Welcomes Delegates

Hosting the convention for the first time, Pastor Alfred Mason of Christ Embassy Liberia welcomed delegates and described the event as a historic milestone for the church and the nation.

He thanked the Fellowship's leadership for selecting Christ Embassy as the venue and reaffirmed support for the convention's theme, "Strategic Partnership for Kingdom Growth".

Pastor Mason extended condolences to the bereaved family of the late Bishop Davidetta Tarnue, whose passing overshadowed the opening celebrations, urging members to remain united despite grief.

"Even in moments of loss, we continue celebrating Jesus and advancing His kingdom together," he said.

He assured delegates of a spiritually enriching conference featuring morning and evening sessions, national and international ministers, and leadership engagements throughout the week.

A Fellowship Born Out of Unity

Presenting the historical overview, Rev. Will Gunn recounted that the fellowship was established in 1987 in response to the urgent need to unify independent churches, apostolic ministries, and Full Gospel ministers across Liberia.

According to Rev. Gunn, the vision was pioneered by notable church leaders including:

The late Rev. Russell Clark, patron based in the United States, Rev. Russell Boone of the New Liberian Christian Assembly, the Most Rev. Darlingston Johnson, Presiding Bishop of Harvest Intercontinental Ministries Unlimited, along with several pioneering Liberian ministers committed to strengthening Christian collaboration.

Since its founding, the fellowship has expanded nationwide, evolving into a structured ministerial body dedicated to evangelism, leadership development, and spiritual education.

Leadership of the Fellowship has transitioned through several respected church leaders, beginning with Bishop Darlingston G. Johnson as its first president. Subsequent leaders include Archbishop Alfred Winker, Dominion Christian Church; Bishop Dr. George Harris, Philadelphia Church Ministries International; Evangelist Dr. Christie A. Dacopy; Bishop Dr. John Odom and Apostle Dr. Samuel Branca.

Currently at the helm of the Fellowship is Apostle Samuel M. Kollie, Resident Pastor, Gates Agape Ministries, continuing the founders' vision of unity and collective ministry.

National Structure and Programs

Rev. Gunn disclosed that the fellowship operates under a decentralized structure comprising 20 zones, with at least 17 actively functioning, alongside county chapters established across Liberia's 15 political subdivisions.

To strengthen governance and spiritual oversight, the organization maintains an Advisory Board of former presidents and senior ministers, chaired by Bishop Dr. George D. Harris, and a Council of Elders, providing experienced guidance and continued service opportunities for senior clergy.

Over the years, the fellowship has hosted workshops, prayer rallies, ministerial schools, conferences, and international partnerships aimed at educating and empowering ministers of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

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Its long-term vision includes Evangelizing men and women for Christ, Establishing Bible and vocational training institutions, Building Christian libraries, expanding full gospel fellowships within and beyond Liberia, Promoting lasting unity among Christian ministries.

A Week of Worship, Training, and Fellowship

The 2026 National Convention is expected to feature:

Worship and thanksgiving services,

Leadership conferences,

Ministerial training sessions,

Awards honoring distinguished Christian leaders,

Strategic discussions on strengthening church collaboration in Liberia

As delegates from across Liberia gathered under one roof, speakers repeatedly stressed that the fellowship's enduring mission remains rooted in unity, spiritual empowerment, and collective service to God and nation.

With the official declaration of the convention open, participants expressed optimism that the gathering would strengthen alliances among ministries and ignite a renewed movement of faith across Liberia.

"The vision lives on," Rev. Gunn reminded attendees, "and it is now the responsibility of this generation to carry it forward."