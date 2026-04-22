Liberia: Rep. Collins Denies Snubbing Plenary, Reiterates Apology

Representative Luther Collins of Gbarpolu County District #2 has pushed back against what he describes as "false and misleading" social media reports alleging that he refused to apologize to the House of Representatives plenary, while at the same time reiterating his regret over conduct, he concedes fell short of expected standards.

In a formal communication addressed to Speaker, Deputy Speaker and members of the House, Collins said the claims gained his attention only after they began circulating online, portraying him as having ignored an obligation to make amends before his colleagues. According to him, that portrayal does not reflect the sequence of events as he understands them.

Collins explained that he had not received any formal notice -- either written or verbal -- from House leadership or the Office of the Chief Clerk instructing him to appear before plenary to issue an apology. In the absence of such communication, he argued, any suggestion that he deliberately refused to comply could be misleading. "If I had received such instruction... I would have honored it," he stated, framing the matter as one of process rather than defiance.

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The controversy appears to stem from an earlier incident -- described by the lawmaker himself as a "significant misstep" and "unethical breach of behavior" -- which colleagues expected him to address formally before plenary. His failure to do so in that setting, whether due to lack of notice or other procedural gaps, was interpreted by some within the chamber and amplified on social media as a snub to fellow lawmakers and to the authority of the House.

In his latest statement, Collins sought to close that perception gap. While disputing the narrative that he ignored instructions, he nonetheless issued a renewed apology, acknowledging that his conduct warranted contrition irrespective of the communication breakdown. He emphasized that his focus remains on "the restoration of peace" within the House rather than prolonging disagreement over how the situation unfolded.

The dual posture -- rejecting the accusation of non-compliance while reiterating an apology -- suggests an attempt by the Gbarpolu lawmaker to balance procedural defense with political reconciliation, even as questions linger about the internal communication processes of the 55th Legislature and how such lapses can quickly be recast as matters of intent.