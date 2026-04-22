Liberia: Senate Pro-Tempore Inspires Women to Break Barriers, Lead

In a powerful show of grassroots mobilization, Senate Pro-Tempore Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence convened more than 700 women in Frank Diggs Town, District #3, urging them to break barriers and step into leadership roles in Liberia's political and economic life.

The high-energy engagement, held over the weekend, brought together women from across towns and villages--many of whom traveled for hours--to participate in what organizers described as a transformative dialogue on empowerment and inclusion.

"Women can be leaders in this country. Believe in yourselves, stand together, and support each other," Senator Karnga-Lawrence told the energized crowd, drawing cheers and chants from participants.

Recognizing that economic empowerment is key to amplifying women's voices, the Senate Pro-Tempore used the platform to promote Village Savings and Loan Associations (VSLAs) as a pathway to financial independence. Moving beyond advocacy, she provided L$225,000 in seed funding to support five local women's groups, with a commitment to expand assistance in the coming months.

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To ensure sustainability, trainers were deployed to equip participants with practical skills in managing savings groups, financial planning, and collective investment strategies.

Most of the women in attendance are engaged in small-scale farming and petty trading, underscoring the urgent need for structured financial support systems in rural Liberia.

The engagement also provided a platform for community voices to be heard. During an interactive session, women and traditional leaders expressed appreciation for the initiative while raising pressing development concerns--chief among them the lack of a healthcare facility in the district.

"We are grateful for this visit, but we need a hospital here," several participants emphasized, highlighting the challenges faced in accessing basic health services.

Speaking on behalf of local stakeholders, Bendu Kamara praised the turnout and stressed that the success of the Pro-Tempore's development agenda depends on sustained community support.

The outreach forms part of a broader US$1 million initiative titled "Women Legislators in Liberia Promoting Voice, Leadership, and Gender-Responsive Governance for Sustainable Development," supported by UN Women and the IBSA Fund.

The 18-month program aims to address gender imbalance in Liberia's governance structures, where women currently occupy only about 11 percent of seats in the National Legislature, despite years of advocacy and legal reform efforts.

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Between April 12 and April 25, 2026, the Women's Legislative Caucus of Liberia is conducting similar town hall engagements across eight counties to build nationwide momentum for inclusive governance and increased female political participation.

The vibrant atmosphere in District #3--marked by singing, chanting, and solidarity among women--reflects a growing movement pushing for greater representation and opportunity.