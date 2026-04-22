West Africa: FNWA Launches Narratives Africa Film Festival

The Film Network West Africa (FNWA) on Friday officially launched the Narratives Africa Film Festival, a new platform aimed at spotlighting both emerging and established filmmakers across West Africa.

The festival, inaugurated in Monrovia, builds on years of regional collaboration in film education and production spearheaded by the National Adult Education Association of Liberia (NAEAL) in partnership with WELTFILME, with support from the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

Since 2018, the initiative has trained more than 500 young Liberians across seven counties in filmmaking, media literacy, and peace communication, laying the foundation for a more structured and sustainable creative industry.

The effort forms part of a broader regional alliance known as the Film Network West Africa, which includes partners such as the Sierra Leone Adult Education Association, Ghana YMCA, CNA Togo, and the University of The Gambia.

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Organizers say the festival emerged as a natural progression following years of training programs that revealed a deep reservoir of untapped filmmaking talent across the subregion.

"This festival is about creating access," said Festival Director Luther N. Mafalleh during the opening ceremony. "Short films, in particular, offer a practical entry point into cinema. Even with limited resources, filmmakers can produce compelling stories that open doors within the creative industry."

Mafalleh also expressed appreciation to partners and participants, noting the strong regional response to the festival's call for submissions.

"We received so many remarkable entries. That alone speaks to the hunger and potential within our storytelling community," he added.

The launch received strong endorsement from industry stakeholders, including Liberia Movie Union President Abdul Karim Sheriff, who described the initiative as evidence of steady growth within Liberia's film sector.

"Two years ago, Liberia had only one film festival. Today, we are counting more," Sheriff said. "We wholeheartedly welcome this initiative. It reflects the growth and resilience of our film industry." He then formally declared the festival open.

The Narratives Africa Film Festival is expected to complement existing platforms such as the Journey Home Film Festival, while providing a more accessible and cost-effective avenue for filmmakers particularly those working with limited budgets to showcase their work.

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At the close of the inaugural edition, several filmmakers were honored for outstanding achievements. Clashofera, directed by Sierra Leonean filmmaker Zachariah Lloyd, won Best Short Film in the non-FNWA category. In the FNWA category, Behind the Mask, directed by Mafalleh, captured top honors.

In the documentary category, All Voices Belong, produced by Ghana YMCA, received the Best Documentary Award.

As the curtains fell on its first edition, the festival signaled not only a celebration of storytelling but also a strategic investment in the future of West African cinema--one organizers hope will continue amplifying authentic African narratives on both regional and global stages.