Liberia: Boakai Dedicates Ministry of Local Govt HQ

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has officially inaugurated the new headquarters of the Ministry of Local Government, marking what government officials describe as a major step toward strengthening decentralization and improving service delivery across Liberia.

The President also dedicated the newly constructed JNB Decentralization Building during the ceremony, reinforcing his administration's commitment to shifting governance and development responsibilities closer to citizens in the counties.

Speaking at the event, President Boakai emphasized that national development must not remain concentrated in the capital but must be felt across all parts of the country.

"We live here. We know what we want. Our job is to move on and build our country--safe drinking water, good roads, electricity, quality education, and a better environment for our people," President Boakai said.

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He urged Liberians to remain focused on rebuilding the country, stressing that patriotism and collective responsibility are essential to overcoming persistent development challenges.

"Monrovia is not Liberia; all of us must have good living standards," he added, noting that several infrastructure projects, including road networks, are currently underway to improve connectivity nationwide.

President Boakai further described decentralization as central to his government's reform agenda, stating that it will empower local authorities and allow communities to take ownership of development initiatives.

"Decentralization will help empower the local government authorities and enable communities to own development projects," he said.

He also expressed appreciation to Liberia's development partners for their continued support.

"We want to thank our partners. When they see that we have commitment and seriousness, they know what they should do when helping Liberia," the President noted.

Delivering remarks on behalf of development partners, Christine N. Umutoni described the new headquarters as a milestone in Liberia's governance reform process.

She said the facility represents more than infrastructure, but a shared effort to strengthen institutions and bring services closer to citizens.

"More than infrastructure, this building signifies a mutual effort to deepen local engagement, increase service delivery, and implement decentralization," Umutoni said.

She stressed that local government plays a critical role in citizens' daily lives, noting that most public service concerns are first addressed at the community level.

"Local government is the face of the state. People will complain about the lack of medicine in their clinic and the destruction of their roads to local leaders and not in Monrovia," she explained.

Umutoni further highlighted that decentralization improves accountability by placing leaders closer to the people they serve.

"There is higher accountability in decentralized states as leaders cannot run away from their citizens because they coexist with them," she said.

She also underscored the importance of decentralization in maintaining peace and stability.

"Peace is not negotiated in Monrovia; peace is preserved every day in the counties," she added.

Earlier, Minister-Designate for Local Government Francis Sakila Nyumalin Sr. described the transition from the former Ministry of Internal Affairs as a turning point in Liberia's governance system.

He highlighted progress in strengthening county service centers and local governance structures across all 15 counties, while acknowledging challenges such as limited institutional capacity and delays in policy implementation.

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The JNB Decentralization Building, which was constructed and renovated beginning in May 2024, was developed after years of deterioration of the ministry's previous facility.

The project followed a competitive bidding process and was awarded to a Liberian construction company.

The facility, valued at over US$500,000, includes 86 renovated rooms, nine additional external offices, and a conference hall with a seating capacity of about 100 persons. The compound also features upgraded utilities and a fully paved courtyard.

Government officials say the commissioning of the new headquarters and decentralization building signals a renewed push to strengthen local governance, improve service delivery, and ensure that development is more evenly distributed across Liberia's 15 counties.