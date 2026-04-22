Nigeria: CBN Warns Public Over Fraudulent Messages Targeting Bank Accounts

22 April 2026
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has alerted the public to a rise in fraudulent messages, emails, and online communications aimed at gaining unauthorized access to personal bank accounts.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by its Acting Director, Corporate Communications, Mrs. Hakama Sidi-Ali, the apex bank said the fake messages are designed to mislead recipients, steal personal data, and promote false information about the bank's leadership and operations.

According to the CBN, the fraudulent communications often prompt users to click suspicious links and provide sensitive details under the guise of official instructions.

"These fraudulent messages, which prompt recipients to click links, peddle false information about the Bank's leadership, licensing, and policy issues, are intended to hack personal accounts," the statement said.

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The bank emphasized that its official website remains www.cbn.gov.ng

and urged members of the public to verify all communications through approved channels.

It advised Nigerians to avoid clicking on unverified links or sharing personal and financial information on suspicious platforms, warning that such actions could expose them to cyber fraud.

The CBN also encouraged the public to report any suspected fraudulent messages, emails, or websites to relevant law enforcement authorities.

Reaffirming its commitment to financial security, the apex bank said it is strengthening its cybersecurity systems in collaboration with security agencies to protect Nigerians from digital financial crimes.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

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