Senegal: Kenya Lionesses Captain Chanjira Among Athlete Role Models for Dakar 2026

Nairobi — Kenya women's Sevens Captain Sheila Chajira is among the first group of Athlete Role Models shortlisted by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games (YOG).

This Marks an important step in preparations for the first Olympic sporting event to be held on the African continent.

The list comprises of 31 athletes, including multiple Olympic champions and medallists.

The Athlete Role Models will provide mentoring and workshop training to young athletes on site during Dakar 2026.

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In collaboration with the International Federations, experienced Olympians from the 25 competition sports and 10 engagement sports on the Dakar 2026 programme have been selected as Athlete Role Models.

Since the inaugural Singapore 2010 YOG, the Athlete Role Model programme has been a central component of each edition, providing the young athletes competing with a chance to learn from experienced Olympians.

The Athlete Role Models will be on the ground in Senegal to engage with competing athletes, providing support and advice around competition and taking part in educational workshops.

These workshops cover topics such as career management, injury prevention and mental preparation, among many other things.

The Athlete Role Models will also attend training sessions, engage with the local community, support the athletes from the sidelines and be there to congratulate them at victory ceremonies.

Speaking about his selection as an Athlete Role Model, Chinese Olympic champion in badminton (mixed doubles) Shiwei Zheng said: "This opportunity is a powerful extension of my life's work... It allows me to show that being a 'champion' isn't just about medals - it's about how you live, lead and lift others up."

Senegal's flagbearer at the Paris 2024 Opening and Closing Ceremonies, Combe Seck (canoe sprint), spoke about what it means to serve as an Athlete Role Model in her own city: "This opportunity represents a real challenge and is a great source of pride for me. Being an Athlete Role Model in Dakar, my city, is a chance to push myself, bring value and contribute to something truly meaningful."

This announcement underscores the IOC's commitment to delivering a meaningful athlete experience at the Youth Olympic Games, while supporting the legacy of Dakar 2026 in Senegal and across Africa.

The Dakar 2026 YOG will take place from 31 October to 13 November 2026, bringing together around 2,700 young athletes aged up to 17 across three host zones: Dakar, Diamniadio and Saly.

Full list

· Clarisse Agbegnenou (FRA, judo)

· Stéphane Badji (SEN, football)

· Christopher Bak (USA, rowing)

· Asunción Batista (ESP, beach handball)

· Rémy Bedu (FRA, golf)

· Yves Bourhis (SEN, canoe slalom)

· Jean-Pierre Bourhis (SEN, canoe slalom)

· Darcy Bourne (GBR, hockey)

· Douglas Brose (BRA, karate)

· Sheila Chajira (KEN, rugby sevens)

· Doaa Elghobashy (EGY, beach volleyball)

· Jomana Elsaiy (EGY, shooting)

· Ruth Gbagbi (CIV, taekwondo)

· Sonja Greinacher (GER, basketball 3x3)

· Zohra Nora Kehli (ALG, fencing)

· Khadija Krimi (TUN, rowing)

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· Xiaoxiao Lai (CHN, wushu)

· Rayssa Leal (BRA, skateboarding)

· Vincent Luis (FRA, triathlon)

· Jamila Lunkuse (UGA, swimming)

· Dina Meshref (EGY, table tennis)

· Halimah Nakaayi (UGA, athletics)

· Kaylia Nemour (ALG, artistic gymnastics)

· Blessing Oborududu (NGR, wrestling)

· Forrester Osei (GHA, weightlifting)

· Ayako Rokkaku (JPN, baseball5, baseball/softball)

· Edmond Sanka (SEN, canoe sprint, Para canoe)

· Combe Seck (SEN, canoe sprint)

· Richard Torrez Jr. (USA, boxing)

· Maja Wl̸oszczowska (POL, cycling)

· Siwei Zheng (CHN, badminton)