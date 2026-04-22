Nigeria: Laliga - Sadiq Umar Ends Goal Drought As Valencia Secure Crucial Point in Relegation Battle

The bigger picture remains tense. Valencia sit 13th with 36 points from 32 games. Just four points separate them from the relegation zone, and several teams below have games in hand

Super Eagles Sadiq Umar stepped up when it mattered, rescuing a vital point for Valencia in a tense 1-1 draw against Mallorca on Tuesday night.

Heading into the Week 32 La Liga fixture, both sides were hovering just above the relegation zone. The equation was simple. Avoid defeat, or risk being dragged deeper into trouble.

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Manager Carlos Corberán trusted Sadiq from the start, handing him a place in the XI despite a goal drought stretching back to 15 February.

Slow start, rising pressure

The first half belonged largely to Mallorca as Valencia struggled to impose themselves, while the hosts created the better chances without converting.

Sadiq, eager to rediscover his scoring touch, remained quiet, isolated and unable to influence the game in attacking areas.

But the contest would shift after the break. The breakthrough came early in the second half.

In the 49th minute, Samu Costa rose highest to meet a cross from Sergi Darder, powering a header into the roof of the net. 1-0.

At that point, Valencia were staring at defeat, and deeper pressure in the relegation fight.

Sadiq responds

Valencia reacted. They pushed higher, increased the tempo, and began to ask questions. In the 67th minute, the response arrived.

A flicked header from Javi Guerra dropped into the danger zone, and Sadiq reacted quickest, diving to head home the equaliser. 1-1.

A goal built on instinct, positioning, and urgency. His first since mid-February.

Sadiq nearly completed the turnaround in the 81st minute. Spotting space, he attempted a bold strike from distance, but the Mallorca goalkeeper dealt with it comfortably.

Despite late pressure from the hosts, neither side could find a decisive moment as the points were shared.

A season searching for consistency

Since arriving at Valencia in January, Sadiq's campaign has been mixed.

This goal was only his second for the club along with 2 assists in 14 games featured in the league this season. There have been flashes, moments where his movement and presence have lifted the team. But there have also been periods where his influence has faded.

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Consistency remains the challenge.

What it means for Valencia

The bigger picture remains tense. Valencia sit 13th with 36 points from 32 games. Just four points separate them from the relegation zone, and several teams below have games in hand.

With six matches left in the season, the margin for error is thin.

For Sadiq, this was more than just an equaliser. It was a reset. A chance to rebuild confidence after a difficult spell.

For Corberán, it offers hope that his striker can deliver when it matters most. Because in a relegation battle, moments define survival.

And Valencia will need more of them, fast.