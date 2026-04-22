Nigeria: Otti Flags Off 1,200 Fha Homes in Umuahia, Hails Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda

UMUAHIA - Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, has officially kicked off the construction of 1,200 housing units under the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) Renewed Hope Housing Scheme in Umuahia, positioning the state among the first in the country--and the first in the South-East--to key into the initiative.

At a well-attended groundbreaking ceremony along the Ubani-Uzuakoli Road on Tuesday, Otti praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for approving the project, describing it as a major step toward closing Abia's housing gap.

The project, a joint effort between the Federal Government and Abia State, is designed to expand access to affordable housing while driving urban development in the capital city.

Otti revealed that the initiative stemmed from engagements with FHA leadership as far back as 2024, when the agency requested land for the scheme.

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"When they came, they asked for land, and I said, consider it done. We didn't expect it would move this fast," the governor said.

Reaffirming his administration's focus, Otti stressed that governance must prioritise people's welfare above politics, ethnicity, or religion.

"All those are distractions. What matters is the welfare of our people, and that is what we will remain focused on," he declared.

He disclosed that more than 800 out of about 900 verified landowners have already been fully compensated for the 100 hectares acquired for the project, urging those with pending issues to resolve them and claim their payments.

FHA Managing Director, Hon. Oyetunde Ojo, said the choice of Umuahia as the South-East takeoff point was deliberate, citing the state government's readiness and support.

"We are not just building houses; we are creating a model environment that will be the pride of Abians," he said.

Ojo also commended Otti's leadership, noting visible improvements in infrastructure and urban renewal, particularly in Aba.

Stakeholders, including federal lawmaker Obi Aguocha and other top officials, described the project as long overdue, revealing it had lingered for 18 years before gaining traction under the current administration.

They praised the collaboration between the state and federal governments, saying it signals a strong commitment to delivering people-focused development.

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Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Lands, Abia State, Ukeje Ukpabi, in his vote of thanks, described the ceremony as a milestone in the state's development.

He commended the Governor for his clear vision and commitment to transforming Abia into a construction hub, and praised the Federal Housing Authority for its partnership, noting that the collaboration reflects the gains of aligning federal support with purposeful state leadership.

Ukpabi said the project marks the beginning of a new era of affordable housing in Abia, and concluded with prayers for the continued progress of the state and the nation.

The housing estate is expected to boost economic activity, open up the Ubani-Uzuakoli corridor, and provide much-needed shelter for residents as construction begins in earnest.