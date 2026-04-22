Liberia: LDEA Fires Two Volunteer Agents Over Alleged Ties to Drug Suspects

Monrovia — The Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) has terminated the services of two volunteer Action Agents following an internal investigation that uncovered alleged misconduct and unlawful associations with drug suspects.

The individuals, identified as Musa Kamara and Icarus Geeplay, have been immediately dismissed and disqualified from the ongoing vetting process for the agency's next intake of volunteer agents.

According to the LDEA, the decision follows a "conclusive internal investigation" which found that both men were directly involved in unauthorized dealings with individuals under investigation for drug-related offenses. The agency further accused them of interfering in active cases, engaging in unauthorized communication with suspects, and taking actions that compromised ongoing operations.

"This conduct represents a serious breach of the LDEA's professional standards and undermines the integrity of the institution," the agency said in a statement issued Tuesday.

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The LDEA emphasized that it maintains a zero-tolerance policy toward any form of misconduct, collusion, or compromise that could weaken its mandate in combating drug trafficking and abuse. As a result, the two individuals have been permanently barred from any future consideration within the agency.

Authorities are also warning the public not to engage with or recognize Kamara and Geeplay as representatives of the LDEA under any circumstances.

The agency reaffirmed its commitment to discipline, accountability, and strict law enforcement, urging citizens to continue supporting anti-drug efforts by reporting suspicious activities through its hotlines.

The statement was signed by S/A G. Olando Demey, Chief of the Public Relations Department at the LDEA.