Ghana: Umat Gets New Vice Chancellor

The University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), Tarkwa, in the Western Region, has announced the appointment of the current Dean of the Faculty of Geosciences and Environmental Studies, Professor Bernard Kumi-Boateng, as the new Vice Chancellor.

A release signed by the Chairperson of the University Council, Professor Mrs Goski Alabi, and copied to The Ghanaian Times yesterday, said

Prof. Kumi- Boateng's appointment will take effect from August, 2026.

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His appointment followed a rigorous and transparent selection process conducted by a duly constituted search committee, established by the university council in accordance with the statute of UMaT.

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Prof. Mrs Alabi mentioned that the council looked forward to working closely with the new Vice Chancellor to further strengthen UMaT's position as a leading institution in mining, engineering, and applied sciences.

She also acknowledged the invaluable contributions of the out-going Vice Chancellor, Prof. Richard Kwasi Amankwah, whose leadership had significantly advanced the development and reputation of UMaT.

Prof. Mrs Alabi noted that Prof. Kumi-Boateng is distinguished scholar of international repute, a full Professor of Geomatic Engineering at (UMaT), Tarkwa, Ghana, and is a visionary, business oriented individual able to establish rapport between industry and University.

The distinguished engineer, Prof. Alabi indicated that he had 19 years of experience in teaching, research and extension services to the University, national and international community, and is currently an External Moderator for the Department of Geospatial and Space Technology of the University of Nairobi, Kenya.

He is also a visiting Professor to the University of the Gambia, and an External Examiner to the International Institute for Geo-information Science and Earth Observation (ITC), The Netherlands.

Moreover, Prof. Kumi-Boateng is the first UMaT trained Professor with proven strategic leadership qualities, unblemished ethical character and possess a clear vision for aligning institutional growth with the University's Strategic Plan, demonstrating exceptional organisational and interpersonal skills as a collaborative team player.

CLEMENT ADZEI BOYE, TARKWA