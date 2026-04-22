Nigeria: 'No Woman Caused It, Betrayal Did' - Peter PSquare On Family Feud

Nigerian music star, Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr P, has dismissed claims that a woman caused the renewed crisis within the Okoye family, insisting the dispute is rooted in alleged betrayal, theft and long-standing internal disagreements spanning over two decades.

In a series of posts shared on Wednesday via his X handle, Mr P rejected what he described as attempts to blame women for the family fallout.

"Before you drag any woman into this! No woman directed or advised anyone to steal from what I worked for over the years. Stop pushing that narrative to suit your agenda," he wrote.

He added that the crisis began long before marriage entered the picture.

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"None of us were even married 20-something years ago when this whole betrayal and stealing started! I said what I said."

Mr P also responded to criticism over his recent decision to stop celebrating his birthday on November 18, the date long associated with him and his twin brother, Paul Okoye.

The singer had earlier announced he would now mark his birthday on November 30, triggering mixed reactions online, with some critics saying no family feud should break the bond between twins.

Reacting, Mr P said if family ties truly mattered, they should have mattered when he was allegedly being wronged.

"We were not 'blood' when they were stealing from me. We were not 'blood' when they were creating false narratives about me.

"Now that I've uncovered the betrayal that has been going on for over 20 years plus, suddenly we're blood? No... it doesn't work like that. We are still in court!"

He said distancing himself from family members had become necessary for his peace of mind.

"Yes, it's painful. And yes, it's my loss. But no one should keep reminding me that I was betrayed and used by my own blood for over 20 years plus.

"Even if my parents were alive and supported this kind of betrayal, I'd still choose to step back, cut them off and protect my peace. Boundaries are necessary. Blood isn't thicker than my peace of mind."

The latest comments have revived attention on the long-running dispute involving Peter, Paul and their elder brother, Jude Okoye.