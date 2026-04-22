Senegal/Ghana: Ghana's CDM Finalises Strategic Roadmap for Dakar 2026 Youth Olympics

Mr Evans Yeboah, Ghana's Chef de Mission (CDM) for the 2026 Dakar Youth Olympic Games, has concluded a pivotal strategic engagement in Senegal, solidifying the nation's operational readiness for the inaugural Youth Olympics scheduled for October 31 - November 13.

Following his participation in the official Chef de Missions Seminar hosted by the Dakar 2026 Organising Committee (YOGOC), Evans Yeboah also met with officials at the Ghana Embassy in Senegal.

The discussions focused on translating the Seminar's operational guidelines into a concrete action plan for the Ghanaian contingent, covering venue logistics, athlete welfare protocols, welfare and consular support.

The high-level dialogue provided a platform to review findings from a recent comprehensive inspection tour of the three host zones: Dakar, Diamniadio, and Saly.

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The assessment confirmed that Senegal was fully equipped to deliver a world-class event, with key infrastructure highlights including-Athletes' Village (Diamniadio): A modern, secure complex offering dedicated team spaces, dining facilities, comprehensive medical services, and 24/7 support- Competition and Training Venues: Newly upgraded facilities for all 25 Olympic sports, strategically located in close proximity to the Athletes' Village to minimize travel fatigue and optimize athlete performance-Transport Infrastructure: A reliable and efficient network utilizing the TER train and BRT bus systems to ensure seamless connectivity between the three zones.

During the meeting, the Ghana Embassy reaffirmed its commitment to providing full consular and logistical facilitation, ensuring a seamless on-ground experience for the delegation.

The CDM, who previously served as Chef de Mission for the 2018 Youth Olympic Games and various other multi-sport events like the Olympics and Commonwealth Games, presented a detailed briefing on the official Games programme.

The agenda emphasised the holistic development of young athletes through a blend of high-performance competition, the Olympic Values Education Programme (OVEP), and cultural immersion.

Speaking to the GNA Sports, Mr Yeboah said, "The Youth Olympic Games are intentionally structured to cultivate the whole person. Our objective is to ensure that Ghana's young representatives return home not only as competitors but as changemakers and global ambassadors, fully embodying the Olympic spirit of Excellence, Friendship, and Respect."

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The 12-day competition will feature over 3,000 athletes from 206 National Olympic Committees competing across 25 disciplines, including mixed-gender and mixed-NOC events designed to foster international unity.

The Office of the Chef de Mission will continue its close coordination with the Ministry of Sports and Recreation, The Ghana Embassy, National Sports Federations, the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), corporate partners, and civil society organisations. -GNA