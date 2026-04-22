Ghana: 34 Players Invited to Black Galaxies Camp

Thirty-four players of the Black Galaxies, the local Black Stars, commenced camping on Monday at the Erata Hotel in Accra.

The purpose of the exercise is to create a comprehensive database for the continuous monitoring of players ahead of upcoming assignments, a statement from the FA said.

The list includes players from four Access Bank Division One League clubs and the Ghana Premier League clubs. They are:

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Goalkeepers - Benjamin Asare (Hearts of Oak), Emmanuel Kubi (Bibiani Goldstars), Felix Kyei (Medeama SC), Solomon Agbesi (Hearts of Oak) and Elisha Kwarteng Asante (WAFA).

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Defenders: Ebenezer Adade (Dreams FC), Remember Adomako (Aduana FC), Sulemana Fatawu (Medeama SC), Isaac Afful (FC Samartex 1996), Patrick Aseidu (Asante Kotoko), Razak Simpson (Nations FC), Ebenezer Abban (Heart of Lions), Ali Mohammed (Hearts of Oak), Alex Boakye (Aduana FC) and Kelvin Osei Asibey (Hearts of Oak).

Midfielders: Seidu Saana (Aduana FC), Etse Dogli (Heart of Lions), Mohammed Alidu (Vision FC), Hubert Gyau (Asante Kotoko), Salim Adams (Medeama SC), Suraj Seidu (Dreams FC), Meshack Sowah Adjetey (Vision FC) and Evans Sorkai (New Edubiase United).

Forwards: Kelvin Nkrumah (Medeama SC), Augustine Okrah (Bechem United), Richmond Opoku (Young Apostles), Emmanuel Annor (Nations FC), Prince Tweneboah (Baseke Holy Stars) and Prince Owusu (Medeama SC).

The rest are Samuel Atta Kumi (Bibiani Goldstars), John Antwi (Dreams FC), Rudolf Mensah (Swedru All Blacks), Albert Amoah (Asante Kotoko), Junior Korblah Kedzi (Port FC), Abdul Majeed Masawud (Attram de Visser) and Joseph Wisdom Manhyia (RTU).

These players will train and play at least one friendly match during their stay in camp.