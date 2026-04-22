Gambia UK Tourism Office Closes, High Commission Bids Farewell to Adama Njie

The Gambia High Commission in London, on Friday, 17 April 2026, officially bid farewell to Adama Njie and other staff following the closure of the Gambia Tourism Board office in London as part of a reorganisation by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

Adama Njie, who served as director of Tourism Promotion for the United Kingdom, has been reassigned to the Gambia Tourism Board headquarters in Banjul.

The London tourism office operational since the 1970s, had played a significant role in promoting Destination Gambia. Over the years, it has been led by several distinguished tourism professionals, including Batch Faye, Joe Gabbidon, Sainabou Drammeh, Ida Jeng-Njie, the late Malick Jeng, and, most recently, Adama Njie.

Her Excellency Fatou Bensouda expressed regret at Adama Njie's departure, describing him as "a true tourism professional." She noted that his absence would be felt, particularly given the importance of maintaining a physical tourism presence in London.

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She added, however, that Njie would continue to contribute significantly to the promotion of The Gambia from Banjul through his role as director of Marketing at the Gambia Tourism Board.

The deputy Head of Mission, Suntou Touray, also paid tribute and highlighted the close collaboration between the High Commission and the tourism office. He commended the contributions of both Messrs Adama Njie and Omar Demba, while expressing hope that the tourism office in London could be reopened in future, given its strategic importance.

During his tenure, Adama Njie played a key role in promoting The Gambia internationally, including leading the country's participation at the World Travel Market at ExCeL London, where The Gambia received a Best Stand award in 2025, strengthening its position as a competitive global tourism destination.

In recognition of their dedicated service, Dr Bensouda presented certificates of recognition to both Njie and Demba for their outstanding contributions to promoting Destination Gambia in the United Kingdom since 2022.

The occasion concluded with a farewell lunch hosted by Her Excellency and attended by staff of the High Commission and the departing officers.