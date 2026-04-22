Gambia: NCCE Urges Integrity As Voter Registration Enters Crucial Phase

The National Council for Civic Education (NCCE), chairman Momodou A. Sise, has called on Gambians to actively participate in the ongoing 2026 Supplementary Voter Registration exercise, while urging strict adherence to legal procedures and respect for due process.

The exercise, which began on 8 April and is scheduled to end on 21 May 2026 and is reported to be progressing smoothly in most registration centres across the country.

Chairman Sise is encouraging all eligible citizens particularly first-time voters, young people who will be 18 years by 5 December 2026, persons with disabilities, and those without valid voter identification to take advantage of the opportunity to register.

The NCCE boss emphasised that voter registration remains a key step in democratic participation, describing the voter's card as an essential tool that enables citizens to influence the country's political direction.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He reminded the public that the process is strictly governed by law. It noted that applicants must prove Gambian citizenship and meet the minimum age requirement of 18 years, in line with Section 13 of the Elections Act, 2025.

He explained the required documents for registration include a Gambian birth certificate, national identity card, passport, or an attestation from an Alkalo or Seyfo, as provided for under the law.

He warned that the use of false information or forged documents is a serious offence, attracting penalties including fines, imprisonment, and possible disqualification from voting for up to ten years.

The NCCE chairman expressed concern over the circulation of personal identification documents on social media, describing the practice as a breach of privacy laws and a potential trigger for harassment or tension.

He urged citizens, especially political actors, to verify information before sharing and to avoid what it called digital vigilantism.

Reiterating the role of registration centres, the chairman stressed that they are not forums for dispute resolution.

He advised that any objections to registration should be pursued through the appropriate Revising Courts after publication of the provisional register.

Chairman Momodou A. Sise called for calm, responsibility, and respect for legal procedures, adding that collective discipline is vital to ensuring a credible and peaceful electoral process.

Ambassador Jobarteh presents letters of credence to Serbian President

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Gambia UK tourism office closes, High Commission bids farewell to Adama Njie