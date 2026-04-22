Gambia: Ambassador Jobarteh Presents Letters of Credence to Serbian President

His Excellency Mr. Pa Musa Jobarteh, Ambassador of the Republic of The Gambia to the Kingdom of Belgium and the European Union, on Thursday 16th April 2026 presented his Letters of Credence to the President of the Republic of Serbia, His Excellency Mr. Aleksandar Vucic, as the Ambassador of the Republic of The Gambia to the Republic of Serbia at a ceremony held in the Presidential Palace in Belgrade.

H.E. Ambassador Jobarteh conveyed fraternal greetings from His Excellency President Adama Barrow to the President, the Government, and the people of the Republic of Serbia. He underscored his willingness to work with the Republic of Serbia to further strengthen the existing bilateral ties between the two countries.

During a tête-à-tête with the President, Ambassador Jobarteh discussed many areas of cooperation in which the Republic of Serbia and The Gambia can mutually benefit, including higher education, agriculture, engineering, tourism and ICT.

He expressed The Gambia's interest in mechanisation of agriculture and scholarships for Gambians to pursue further education in Serbian universities as it will greatly contribute to the socioeconomic development of the country. The two agreed on exploring opportunities of economic cooperation between the Chambers of Commerce of The Gambia and Serbia.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

For his part, His Excellency President Aleksandar Vucic welcomed Ambassador Jobarteh to the Republic of Serbia and congratulated him on his appointment as the Ambassador of the Republic of The Gambia to the Republic of Serbia.

He took note of the developing political and economic progress in The Gambia and acknowledged the Republic of Serbia's commitment to supporting The Gambia in the areas highlighted by Ambassador Jobarteh.

Coroner's Inquest confirms Omar Badjie beaten to death by police officers

NCCE urges integrity as voter registration enters crucial phase