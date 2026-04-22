Liberia: CSA4 Orders Civil Servants to Sign NDAs or Face Dismissal

22 April 2026
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Roseline Gbessagee

Monrovia — The Civil Service Agency ordered all civil servants Tuesday to sign a National Non-Disclosure Agreement by June 2 or face removal from the government payroll and possible dismissal, setting a hard deadline that leaves no room for exceptions across Liberia's public sector.

CSA Director General Josiah F. Joekai Jr., speaking at the Ministry of Information's regular press briefing, said the directive takes effect May 1 and is aimed at strengthening governance, accountability and institutional integrity. He said compliance is non-negotiable and that the CSA will enforce the measure through human resource offices across all ministries, agencies and commissions.

"The Civil Service Agency manages sensitive data for more than 60,000 employees, including payroll and personal records," Joekai said. "It is our responsibility to ensure that such information is protected and only disclosed through legally established procedures."

Civil servants are required to complete and submit the NDA documents through their respective HR offices for onward transmission to the CSA. Joekai said the agency will coordinate directly with human resource departments to track compliance ahead of the June 2 cutoff.

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Joekai rejected concerns that the NDA could infringe on constitutional freedoms, including freedom of speech and access to information. He maintained the policy is designed solely to regulate the handling of sensitive government information and does not restrict lawful expression or transparency.

Beyond the NDA directive, Joekai outlined a broader set of reforms aimed at improving efficiency and decentralizing civil service delivery. These include the renovation of regional CSA facilities and plans to construct a new regional headquarters in Gbarnga, Bong County, intended to expand access for civil servants in leeward counties. The government has also procured additional vehicles, including buses, to ease transportation burdens and reduce commuting costs for public employees.

Joekai announced plans for a media engagement and training workshop focused on civil service operations and reforms. "The program is designed to equip journalists with the tools and knowledge needed to accurately report on civil service operations and reforms," he said.

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