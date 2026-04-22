Liberia: Boakai Launches Digital Tool to Track Government Performance

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai launched a real-time digital performance tracking system Monday and presided over the signing of 2026 performance contracts with heads of ministries, agencies, commissions and state-owned enterprises, pushing accountability to the center of his administration's reform agenda.

The Performance Management Information System, introduced alongside the 2026 Performance Management and Compliance System contracts, will for the first time consolidate the output of all public institutions onto a single national platform visible to citizens, legislators and donors.

"For the first time, the performance of every government institution will be shown on a single national platform in real time, with full transparency," Boakai said. "Ministers and technicians can use it, citizens can see it, legislators can interrogate it, donors can trust it."

The president framed the contracts as more than an administrative exercise. "What you sign is not just a bureaucratic formality; it is a covenant with the Liberian people," he said, adding that results would be published quarterly.

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Cabinet Director General Nathaniel T. Kwabo said citizens would participate in monitoring through a short SMS reporting system, allowing the public to submit feedback on government performance via mobile GSM services. "The issues citizens raise become part of the evidence base that informs national priorities," Kwabo said. "Government is not guessing what matters; it is hearing it from the people who live it."

The PMCS, launched in October 2024, has been implemented across more than 90 public institutions. It establishes a framework for setting annual targets, implementing service delivery charters and ensuring independent verification of results. Boakai said the 2025 assessment shows measurable progress, with several institutions recording strong performance ratings.

The Liberia Maritime Authority topped the 2025 rankings, followed by the National Road Fund and the Internal Audit Agency. Other high performers include the Ministry of National Defense, the Liberia Petroleum Refining Company, the Civil Service Agency and the Central Bank of Liberia.

Boakai urged underperforming institutions to treat the new contracts as a call to action, pledging government support through training and resources while demanding measurable results. "Accountability is not self-executing," he said, adding that the government had spent 18 months building the system's foundation.