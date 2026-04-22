Liberia: Blind At 70, Homeless After Fire, Harper Man Pleads for Help

A 70-year-old blind man left homeless by last Wednesday's fire in Middle Sex Community is appealing for help to rebuild, his situation laying bare the compounded vulnerabilities disaster victims face when disability and poverty collide.

Peter Sieh Cooper lost his entire home and all his belongings when fire gutted his residence, leaving him disoriented and dependent. He now shelters with his sister in New Kru Town, a temporary arrangement that offers little stability for a man with no income, limited mobility and a young son in his care.

Still shaken, Cooper said he remains unable to determine what caused the fire, describing the experience as both confusing and overwhelming. He said even a modest structure would restore some semblance of normalcy to his life, noting that he already owns land but lacks the resources to build on it.

Beyond the material loss, Cooper said his visual impairment has long shaped the hardships he faces, including the breakdown of his marriage, leaving him to navigate his circumstances largely without support. The fire has deepened those struggles, stripping away what little stability he had managed to maintain.

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Cooper is appealing to humanitarian organizations, government institutions and well-meaning individuals for assistance -- not only to rebuild his home but to recover a measure of dignity and independence. His situation is drawing renewed calls for stronger social protection and emergency response mechanisms that account for persons with disabilities, particularly in underserved communities across Liberia.