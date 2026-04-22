Tanzania: Commission to Submit Inquiry Report Tomorrow

Dar es Salaam — THE Independent Commission of Inquiry into the breach of peace during and in the days following the October 2025 General Election is expected to present its report to President Samia Suluhu Hassan tomorrow, after collecting evidence from more than 63,000 people.

Speaking at a press conference in Dar es Salaam yesterday, the Commission's Chairperson, retired Chief Justice Mohamed Chande Othman said the report is intended to pave the way for national healing and reconciliation.

He said the document addresses all terms of reference, shedding light on what transpired during the incidents, their impact on lives and property, as well as the underlying causes.

"The report answers all the terms of reference. It outlines what happened, what we found and what we recommend," Justice Chande said.

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He added that the findings will help ensure an accurate historical record and prevent misinformation in the future.

"It is important that history clearly reflects what happened, so that no one can create their own version of events," he noted.

Justice Chande said the commission gathered evidence from 63,603 respondents through a transparent and participatory process conducted across 21 districts in 11 regions.

He detailed that 553 submissions were made through affidavits, 1,323 through inperson testimonies (including private hearings), 4,891 via questionnaires and 56,445 through mobile phone Short Message Service (SMS).

The commission also held public hearings in 14 regions, attended by a total of 1,317 participants.

In addition, the inquiry drew on expert input from 3,565 specialists across 201 professional fields, including explosives experts and pathologists. Economists and psychologists were also consulted to analyse economic trends and mental health impacts related to the incidents.

Justice Chande said the commission further reviewed video clips submitted by respondents, as well as footage circulating online and satellite images reported by some media outlets, to verify their authenticity.

He commended Tanzanians for their strong cooperation, describing the response as a "flood of evidence" that enriched the investigation.

The report, he said, contains key recommendations, including adherence to the rule of law, consideration of a new constitution and implementation of reconciliation initiatives aimed at strengthening national unity and preventing a recurrence of such incidents.

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Justice Chande added that the report will be published in both Kiswahili and English.

The commission began its work on November 20th last year, with an initial 90- day mandate. Due to the large volume of submissions, the timeline was extended by 42 days and later by an additional 21 days, bringing the total duration of the inquiry to 153 days.