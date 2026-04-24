Tanzania: Samia Suluhu Hassan Orders Reconciliation Commission, Criminal Probe After Oct 29 Violence

Dar es Salaam — PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has issued a set of directives aimed at restoring national unity and addressing the aftermath of the October 29 violence, following the submission of the inquiry report led by Judge Chande.

In her address at State House, the President announced the formation of a National Reconciliation Commission, which will bring together key stakeholders across society to rebuild trust, unity, and social cohesion. She noted that the reconciliation agenda had already been part of her commitments during the election period, intended to be implemented within the first 100 days, but was delayed due to the outbreak of unrest.

Samia also directed that the findings and recommendations of the Chande Commission be used as a foundation for initiating a process toward a new constitution, signaling a potential shift in addressing long-standing political demands raised by various groups.

On accountability, the President ordered the establishment of a special criminal investigation body to probe offences linked to the violence. The unit will investigate those who planned and executed acts of unrest, as well as examine cases of abductions and unresolved incidents involving missing persons. The probe will also extend to individuals affected outside the main areas of violence, including those targeted in their homes.

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In addition, the government will cover medical treatment costs for all those injured during the unrest, including provision of assistive devices such as prosthetics for victims who sustained serious injuries.

The President further directed that compensation be provided to small-scale traders whose businesses were damaged or destroyed during the violence, as part of broader efforts to support recovery and rebuild livelihoods.

The measures mark a comprehensive government response combining reconciliation, constitutional reform, justice, and economic relief in the wake of one of the country's most significant episodes of unrest in recent years.