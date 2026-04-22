Nigeria Charges Retired General and Five Others Over Alleged Coup Plot

In Nigeria, prosecutors charged six men, including a retired major general, on Tuesday, accusing them of attempting to plan a coup in October 2025. Authorities initially denied the charges, while the army announced the arrest of 16 officers for "discipline issues." Subsequently, President Bola Tinubu carried out a major reshuffle of the military high command.

The alleged plot involved some 40 suspects, including senior officers, according to Nigerian press reports.

Six men were formally charged on 21 April by prosecutors. They are scheduled to appear before the Abuja High Court as early as Wednesday 22 April. Among those charged are a retired general, a retired captain, a police inspector and civilians.

The objective of the alleged coup attempt was to attack and seize control of Aso Rock, the presidential villa, and to capture or kill President Bola Tinubu and his deputy, Kashim Shettima. The president of the Senate and the speaker of the House of Representatives were also targeted.

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Following the alleged coup attempt, President Bola Tinubu carried out a major reshuffle of his military high command in October 2025.

Nigeria sacks top brass after denying coup plot

Heavy charges

The six men face 13 charges ranging from treason and terrorism to withholding information and money laundering. These men are notably accused of having knowledge of the plot hatched by Colonel Mohammed Alhassan Ma'aji, identified as the mastermind behind this alleged coup attempt.

A seventh suspect, a former state governor, remains at large, according to Reuters.

Attorney-General and Justice Minister Lateef Fagbemi filed the case on Monday at a federal court in Nigeria's capital Abuja. The suspects are due to be arraigned today, Wednesday.

They allegedly conspired "among themselves to commit an act of terrorism" and "indirectly, but knowingly" provided "support" to Colonel Ma'aji, according to the indictment.

Other individuals are named in the case, including a former governor of Bayelsa State, currently a fugitive, suspected of having financed the plot.

At least 16 senior serving officers, including Mohammed Alhassan Ma'aji, have also been arrested. Fourteen belong to the Nigerian Army, the others to the Navy and Air Force. These military personnel could face a military court-martial for their alleged involvement in the plot.

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The conspirators reportedly planned to storm Aso Rock's presidential villa and assassinate the President of Nigeria, his vice president, and the speakers of the Senate and the House of Representatives.

The case is the most serious treason prosecution since Tinubu took office in 2023, reflecting a push to tighten internal security at a time of economic strains, an Islamist insurgency in the north, and political frictions.

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Political changes

Coincidently, President Tinubu also sacked his finance minister on Tuesday and replaced him with a junior minister, as he seeks to shore up support for his sweeping economic reforms ahead of next year's general elections.

Wale Edun, 70, who served as finance commissioner during Tinubu's first-term tenure as Lagos governor between 1999 and 2004, was replaced by Taiwo Oyedele, 50, a former PricewaterhouseCoopers tax expert.

The statement from the secretary to the Nigerian government announcing Edun's removal gave no reason for the decision. "All handing over and taking over processes should be completed on or before close of business on Thursday," the statement said.

Beyond the alleged military coup plot uncovered in 2025, Nigeria has seen several coup-related incidents or allegations recently, including a separatist-linked attempt in 2024 in Oyo State.

The authorities are tightening security and military control.

Nigeria's next general elections are scheduled for 16 January 2027.

(with newswires)