Nigeria: Suspected Coup Plotters to Make Public Appearance As Federal Govt Arraigns 6 Wednesday

The suspected coup plotters will be arraigned before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court in Abuja at noon this Wednesday, April 22, 2026.

The office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice confirmed the development on Wednesday morning.

LEADERSHIP reports that on Monday, April 20, the federal government, had in a charge filed at the registry of the court, accused a retired Major General of the Nigeria Army, Mohammed Ibrahim Gana, of being involved in a failed coup plot against incumbent President Bola Tinubu, which would have resulted into war against Nigeria.

The Federal Government in the charge dated April 20, 2026, signed by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, accused the suspects of sharing over N71m among themselves for the purpose of terrorism financing.

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In the document released by the Federal Government with charge number FHC/ABJ/CR/206/2026, others listed in the charge were retired Naval Captain Erasmus Victor, Inspector Ahmed Ibrahim, Zekeri Umoru, Bukar Goni, and Abdulkadir Sani.

Also mentioned in the charge, but said to be at large, is a former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva.

The Federal Government accused the defendants of offences ranging from alleged treason and terrorism to failure to disclose security intelligence and money laundering linked to terrorism financing.

The prosecution alleged that the defendants conspired in 2025 "to levy war against the state to overpower the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria", an offence punishable under Section 37(2) of the Criminal Code.

According to the Federal Government, the defendants had prior knowledge of a planned treasonable act involving one Colonel Mohammed Alhassan Ma'aji and others, but failed to alert authorities.

Furthermore, the defendants were also accused, according to the charge, of, while "knowing that a treasonable act was intended to be committed, did not give information thereof with all reasonable despatch to either the President... or a peace officer."

They were also accused of failing to take preventive steps and "did not use any reasonable endeavours to prevent the commission of the offence."