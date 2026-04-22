Monrovia — Fresh controversy has ensued over the recent expulsion of former Montserrado County Electoral District 10 Representative Yekeh Y. Kolubah, as a member of that august body denies ever signing the resolution that formed the basis for the House of Representatives' claimed two-thirds majority.

Former Rep. Kolubah was expelled on multiple allegations including gross breach of duty, misconduct in office, and violation of his oath. Complaints were filed by Montserrado County District #3 Representative Sumo Mulbah and Inspector General of Police Gregory O.W. Coleman, citing concerns related to national security, public safety, and state stability.

I Did Not Sign

Despite his signature being captured among the 49 signatories on the resolution document, Bomi County District #3 Representative Sam P. Jallah says he never endorsed the measure to remove Kolubah - a revelation that could unravel the numbers behind the controversial vote and potentially "save" the expelled lawmaker if proven true.

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In a video that went viral on social media on the weekend, Rep. Jallah, who expressed dismay over how his signature got on the list of signees of the resolution, pointed out that he did not at any point in time sign a resolution that led to the removal of the Montserrado County lawmaker.

The Bomi County lawmaker claimed in the video claimed that he never penned any document of such called resolution for the sole purpose of removing another lawmaker from office.

Rep. Jallah had vowed to appear at the Capitol Building - seat of the Liberian Legislature to make further clarity; however, he was neither seen at the Capitol on Monday, thus raising serious concerns of truth telling.

'I Stand By Comment'

Amid public concerns over his failure to appear at the Capitol to clarify as promised, Rep. Jallah told FrontPage Africa late Monday evening, April 20, 2026 that he maintains his stance - that he did not sign onto anything such as a resolution to remove his fellow colleague.

"The video you saw me in the Facebook and everything that you heard me saying is my official position on the Yekeh's suspension saga. I stand by everything that I say; I stand by whatever comment that I made in that video. If watched that video, my comment was in response to a journalist of Pumah FM called Richard Williams, who was asking me regarding my involvement in signing the resolution. And that was very strange to me because I had not even seen any document such as that resolution, least to say to sign onto it. No mehn, I did not sign that. First of all, I wasn't not in town to have signed that," Rep. Sam P. Jallah, Bomi County District 3 Representative and Chair of House Hydrocarbon Committee.

Rep. Jallah informed FPA that he left Monrovia on Thursday for Bomi for the launch of a training program that was planned for Saturday in a town called Wemah in Lower Zor Clan in Dewein District, Electoral District 3.

He asserts that though he's one of the serious critics of Yekeh's comportment as a lawmaker and would had supported any decision for his expulsion for a 'just cause,' he had warned his colleagues against procedural errors that he won't had endorsed.

"If you have been following me, I am one of those who don't like the way Honorable Yekeh Kolubah has been carrying himself as a lawmaker. I am one of those that condemn his attitude. I would have signed it, if I were in town and if they had passed through the due process of the law. If you followed the hearing earlier on Wednesday by the Committee, I made my position very clear to them. And so I don't know why they included my name on the resolution that I didn't sign and especially after I had made my position known to them. This is irritating."

Total Crap

Earlier on Monday, a compatriot lawmaker, Obediah Y. Varney of Bomi District #1, accused of Rep. Jallah of raising false alarm, claiming that he (Rep. Jallah) actually did sign contrary to his denial.

"We all including Sam P. Jallah went together to sign the resolution for the expulsion of Yekeh Kolubah " Rep. Varney claimed.

But Rep. Jallah fired back at the Bomi District #1 lawmaker, labelling his accusation as a total crap builds on conflicting ground and lies.

"Now, let me address the Honorable Obediah Varney's claim against me. For what I know for sure is that Obediah is making a lot of conflicting information in different interviews all over the place including Facebook. In short, all I can tell you is that, he's saying just another crap; I mean total crap. Where did he see me before going together to sign a resolution? That's not true and I dare him to prove me otherwise."

Numbers Under Scrutiny

Rep. Jallah's denial has further exacerbated the controversy. If his account holds water, the House may have acted without the legally required majority, potentially rendering the expulsion unconstitutional and vulnerable to reversal by the Supreme Court.

The lawmaker said he was unaware his name had been included among the signatories until he heard it himself from third sources.

A Vote Already in Question

The House, sitting in special session on April 17, voted to expel Kolubah following a report from its Rules, Order, and Administration Committee, chaired by Bong County District #2 Representative James Kolleh.

The resolution cited allegations including misconduct, breach of duty, and actions deemed harmful to national security and state stability. Complaints were filed by Montserrado County District #3 Representative Sumo Mulbah and Police Inspector General Gregory O.W. Coleman.

The report indicated that Kolubah had "gravely and maliciously undermined" the Constitution and recommended his immediate expulsion, along with the stripping of all benefits and possible legal action.

Legal Storm Brewing

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The House has yet to publicly reconcile Rep. Jallah's denial with its reported vote count. In the absence of a verified list of signatories, the legitimacy of the expulsion remains in doubt.

The controversy is further complicated by an earlier Supreme Court stay order instructing the House to halt proceedings, an order that was ignored.

Former Rep. Kolubah, reacting to his removal, said he is prepared to face the consequences but remains defiant. He has filed a bill of information before the Supreme Court of Liberia, arguing that he was denied due process during the proceedings.

The court has scheduled a conference between the parties for November 29, 2026.

Despite mounting rumors of a possible arrest, Kolubah has remained defiant, continuing to challenge both his expulsion and the broader actions taken against him, as tensions surrounding the case continue to build.

What's Next?

With the margin for expulsion remain disputed, Rep. Jallah's denial may prove decisive. If the numbers fall short of the required two-thirds majority, former Rep. Kolubah's expulsion could be overturned effectively "saving" his seat, at least by legal means.

Political pundits are carefully watching whether the House will publish an authenticated list of signatories, or whether the matter will be settled at the Supreme Court.